Bear Grylls' 10 tips for tough times and why he ditched veganism

The TV presenter and survivalist is no stranger to adventure - Dave Bird

Should Bear Grylls jump over the barrier of a six-storey building or not? If this was an episode of his hit interactive show, You vs.Wild, where viewers make key decisions to help Grylls survive in harsh environments, then I’d get to choose. As it is, he hops over and settles on the ledge where it appears we shall be conducting our interview today. I have no choice but to follow him; kicking off my shoes and hitching up my skirt.

The 49-year-old adventurer and ­television presenter needs no ­introduction. At least two generations of children have been raised on his exploits; scrambling up cliffs, jumping into river rapids, eating bugs and ­generally flirting with death. He’s had rare access to some of the world’s most famous; cooking wild salmon in Alaska for Barack Obama, for instance.

When I first spotted him this ­morning in the roof garden of his publisher’s building, Bear was pacing the perimeter like a trapped jaguar, clearly eyeing up a way to get more of a thrill out of the tedium of a press interview.

He looks more lined and weather-­beaten than the fresh-faced survivalist who first burst onto our screens back in 2005. Prior to that, Grylls, the son of the Conservative MP Sir Michael Grylls, had spent three years as a soldier in the British Special Forces, as part of 21 SAS Regiment.

Boudicca Fox-Leonard interviews Bear Grylls on a rooftop ledge, six storeys up

After a free-fall parachuting accident in Africa, where he broke his back in three places and endured many months in and out of military ­rehabilitation, Grylls recovered and went on to become one of the youngest climbers ever to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Spotted by a television producer, he went on to star in seven series of Man vs. Wild, which became one of the most-watched shows on the planet, reaching an estimated 1.2 billion viewers.

He has been Chief Scout since 2009, and today we’ve met to discuss his new book, Do Your Best: How to be a Scout, a wedge of a work that covers material from the classic reef knot through to, more surprisingly, public speaking and Greek rhetoric.

However, Grylls lives in the moment. And right now that’s breathing in the view across the Thames to the London Eye. It’s invigorating, for sure. On a hot day, though, sweat is starting to form on Grylls’ brow. I feel relieved I had the foresight to apply sunscreen that morning.

“How many office buildings like this one are now empty?” he muses. “My heart is thinking wow, places like this are going to become cheap. As ­everyone’s getting out of the office, maybe we should get one?”

A mad thought. But who am I to judge? Grylls’ quixotic leadership style has built a global megabrand. His ­production company Bear Grylls ­Ventures (BGV) employs a team of 10 and had offices in LA and UK, which they got rid of seven years ago. Bear got everyone Soho House memberships instead. “Which I’ve never been a fan of,” he adds, such luxury being at odds with his rugged image. “And then Covid happened and everyone was on Teams anyway. And now I’m thinking, shall we just hire Canary Wharf?”

With former US President Barack Obama on a special edition of Running Wild - PA

One can only imagine what he’d do with it. Something suitably ­Thunderbirds-esque, given his ­predilection for amphibious vehicles and private islands. In 2001, Grylls bought the rocky, grass-covered St Tudwal’s Island West off the coast of Abersoch, Gwynedd, for £95,000.

The island is about 700m 2,300ft long and 200m 650ft wide, and the bay is home to grey seals and ­bottle-nosed dolphins . Here, the Grylls family spend each summer. It is this approach of jumping in feet first and thinking later that has not only made him highly entertaining, but also a hero to more than a generation of young people.

His time as UK Chief Scout and C chief A ambassador of World Scouting has ­coincided with the biggest surge in ­popularity for the movement since the Second World War. He is unquestionably responsible for a great deal of this ­progress, but while he’s happy to wear the woggle, the adulation does make him squirm a little. “I struggle with lots of eyes on me. What I love about the Scouts is that I can always make it about them. And I much prefer that. It’s a much happier place for me.”

It’s a community that he feels ­honoured to represent. Having read the book, I tell him how I was struck by the scope of what falls under a Scout’s responsibility – from knowing how to use a neckerchief in an emergency, through to helping to look after the planet.

Bear’s top 10 tips to get you through tough times

The breadth of the ­accomplishments and the depth of the values and ethics that Grylls idealises can’t fail to impress. With the emphasis on helping others, community and kindness, if a child was to be raised on this alone, then I hazard they’d turn out to be a pretty impressive individual.

“Scouting is also a character factory,” Grylls points out. “It teaches young people that there’s more to life than having the latest trainers or jacket.”

Sitting on the ledge, he tells me how Robert Baden-Powell’s 1908 book Scouting for Boys was perfect for ­equipping the young people of the time but hasn’t been updated. “And now we live in a time where people desperately need to be equipped with skills beyond what they’re taught at school.”

He worries about an epidemic of ­anxiety. How the pace of change has affected us all. But how experience has shown him that nature and the ­outdoors, as well as community are great healers. All of this is delivered in his typical rousing monologue which can be a little hard to interrupt, but is the stock-in-trade of his brand, as well as a handy way to deflect too-personal questions.

“The problem is young ­people don’t get given the keys. We have to make sure we don’t lose the keys, we’ve got to point them to the keys in the locks and this is that,” he says, waving the book. “Kids don’t know about getting barefoot outside and getting vitamin D or having real friendships. In the same way they don’t know about stars or birds or trees.”

Grylls has built a global megabrand with his leadership style - National Geographic

Out of all the books he’s published, this he feels is his legacy one. “I’m not going to be Chief Scout forever,” he says.

The last 15 years have been a journey for him, too. He didn’t grow up with Scouting for Boys as his pillow. “I’ve had to learn to be a Scout,” he says.

His own adventurous education came from the Commando comics and Asterix and Obelix, which makes the out-sized, almost cartoon-like nature to how he’s lived his life more understandable. Of course there was Eton as well (surely the inspiration for the chapter on Greek rhetoric).

“You know, Eton gets a tough rap,” says Bear. “But I have amazing friendships. I got many of those from school.”

Grylls struggled academically. He didn’t shine like others did during their time there (unlike Boris Johnson, for instance, who is 10 years his senior). It was the cause of heartache as a young man, but he now credits that lack of easy success for giving him his Gryllsian philosophy.

“If it’s all too easy, you don’t learn the one lesson that matters in life: struggle. Keep going”

If Baden-Powell based the Scout motto “Be Prepared” on his initials, then Bear Grylls’s would be the natural corollary, Be Gritty.

“I wasn’t very brilliant or a hero. When you’re at school you so want to be that person. And yet as you go on in life you think, thank goodness I didn’t peak at that age, because the school heroes so rarely do well in life.”

Doing his best: Bear Grylls has been Chief Scout since 2009 - Dave Bird

In fact he’s now grateful for his lack of natural advantages, ­segueing into another Gryllsian motivational ­monologue: “If it’s all too easy in life, you don’t learn the one lesson that matters in life is: struggle. Keep going, pick yourself up and be positive when you don’t feel like it. Build friendships. The people who do well at school, it’s because they are naturally clever, sporty or good looking, or good on the stage, but life doesn’t really care. Those things don’t take you to the top.”

So instead Grylls chose ­doggedness and determination, and cultivated those qualities. Toning his “effort muscle” has been his life’s work.

“That’s a muscle inside that we develop. It’s the only muscle that ­matters and like all muscles it gets stronger by using and failing,” he says.

And while he refutes that you have to go to a great school or great university to do well in life (“All these things are leg ups and they all help. But you don’t have to have great parents to do well in life”), he does worry that young people no longer have the space to fail as they once did.

“If I was starting out now I would never have the job I have now. I failed too much. And life now is so ­unforgiving of that.”

Scouting he loves because it’s a respite from having to be the best; rather, it’s about doing your best.

“It’s not that competitive. You don’t have to be in the First 11 or getting an A. It’s a safe place for friendships, where you are valued for who you are. You don’t have to be anyone, you just have to turn up, help and do your best.”

Which is what more than 40 55,000 Scouts had to do in August when the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea was crippled by a heatwave, looming typhoon, Covid outbreak and misconduct allegations.

Wild boys: Grylls with guest Benedict Cumberbatch on the Isle of Skye, in the latest series of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge - Dave Bird/National Geographic for Disney/Ben Simms; PA

The story was rich pickings for snarky comments about Scouts being ­unprepared. “It was easy to point the ­finger and take the mick,” Grylls reflects. “But do you know what? You’ve got to wear it sometimes. I don’t mind that. I prefer [to point out] that not a single kid died, rather than us being gung ho and saying, ‘deal with it.’ ”

“Improvise, adapt and overcome” is another central tenet of Gryllsian ­philosophy.

“They ended up [in South Korea] having an amazing two weeks of all of the adventures and experiences they wouldn’t have had if they’d just been to that jamboree site. But there was no doubt it was challenging, it was a ­difficult experience.”

Grylls is the ultimate purveyor of Type 2 fun – the kind that doesn’t feel fun at the time, but looking back on it you ­realise it was. Getting out of his comfort zone is the sweet spot where he thrives.

At the moment he’s sporting a walnut hue – although the muscular-Poirot moustache that recently entertained viewers of his most recent Running Wild show with guest celebrity Benedict Cumberbatch is sadly absent. “Most of this tan is windburn. It’s been a summer of terrible weather, but I love it.”

He, his wife, Shara, and their three children, Jesse, 20, Marmaduke, 17, and Huckleberry, 14, have been on their island, mostly learning to death-dive from watching videos on YouTube.

A Scout manifesto

School holidays are still sacred and Grylls relishes getting off-grid with ­limited communications. One of the privileges of being his own boss and producing his own shows is being able to ring-fence the kids’ holidays.

We just love being in Wales.” The “we” though is increasingly less ­unanimous. Grylls amidst admits it’s getting harder and slightly more challenging with teenagers. “They’re like, we’re always on this island in the middle of nowhere. They’re having lots of parties and stuff. It’s a great place to come back to as a family for a reset.”

Grylls is sanguine about the kids ­having their own interests. They’ve never really caught the Scouting bug, although they clearly have a craving for adrenalin – Jesse in 2021 made ­headlines when he went BASE jumping aged 18 in the Dolomites. Grylls and Shara have found that as parents of teenagers, they need to be more present than ever. “They need so much input.”

Still, Grylls laughs about how they rib him for sounding like a gramophone whenever he slips into one of his Never Give Up sermons.

While his work takes him away a lot of the year, the family base is now an ­apartment in Battersea Power Station, after saying goodbye to the houseboat that was their only home for many years.

Bear Grylls and his wife Shara: the couple married in 2000 - PA

The future, though, is to be leapt into like a cold-water swim. There are no regrets. Just big goals to be set. Failing, sure, but never getting stuck in one place.

“The reason I say all of that is that I know as humans that’s when we’re at our best. You’ve got to be in the thick of the fight always. It doesn’t matter what the fight is. That’s where we thrive as humans. We’ve had millions of years of evolution like that. Look at how often people decay when they retire. This is not because of the physical. You’ve got to be in the thick of a challenge. Find new things and learn new skills.”

Even the ageing process is something Grylls has attacked like a snake, ­grabbing it by the head and biting it off. Nine years ago, as he turned 40, he set himself a challenge; 25 pull-ups, 50 push-ups, 75 squats and a 100 ­sit-ups a day.

“I thought, I want to be 85 and still be able to do all of that.”

Not that he could get close at first. “I could do five pull-ups and I thought if I don’t do it now I’m never going to be able to do it. And it took me two years and now I’m like a machine at them. I now have a 10kg weighted vest and I’m banging out 25 pull-ups.”

His decision to stop being vegan and become a red-blooded carnivore, he says, is also key to how he feels right now. While extreme, Grylls says a meat-rich diet suits him best. “I’ve just learnt to base what I eat on animals because I think again, that nature knows best.”

Grylls set himself a fitness challenge when he turned 40 nine years ago - Bear Grylls Ventures

Grylls was an advocate for ­veganism, but says: “Then I learnt how damaging that is to the ­environment and to all the little ­animals, and how evolution has taught us to thrive on red blood, and organ meat, and sun, and struggle, and cold water,” Grylls enthuses, as we both bake in the heat. “And I think, why am I ­running away from that?”

He thinks the tide is turning away from the idea that veganism can provide all the solutions.

Every day he receives letters from people who similarly thought veganism was for them and now eat meat. “They too thought it was going to be the best thing for their health and the environment. But in fact my health tanked and I don’t think it was great for the environment. The world is full of good intentions, and mine were exactly that.”

Grylls isn’t scared of anything, but most of all he isn’t scared of having a go, living life to its fullest and getting things wrong.

“I have a whole ton of self-doubt about things in life. I struggle with ­confidence actually a lot. I’ve learnt that all of those things are OK. It’s part of human ­connection, when people share their vulnerabilities. Everyone’s just doing their best. But be dogged, be ­determined. It’s not rocket science. And if my kids were here now listening, they’d say, ‘Papa, that’s all you ever bang on about’. And I don’t apologise for any of that.”

‘Do Your Best: How To Be a Scout’ by Bear Grylls is published by Hodder & Stoughton this week

