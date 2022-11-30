A bear goes on a coked-out killing spree in the insane first trailer for Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear

We've had snakes on a plane. We've had sharknados. Now, it's finally time for Cocaine Bear.

Much like its title suggests, the action-comedy is loosely based on the true story of an American black bear who, in 1985, discovered — and proceeded to consume — millions of dollars' worth of cocaine that had been accidentally air-dropped into a Georgia forest by smugglers. In real life, the bear overdosed and died not far from where investigators later discovered the ripped-up packages of cocaine. But in Elizabeth Banks' retelling, the bear goes on a cocaine-fueled killing spree instead.

In the film's wild first trailer, a drug kingpin (played by late actor Ray Liotta in his final role) tasks two of his mercenaries — (Alden Ehrenreich and O'Shea Jackson Jr.) with tracking down and recovering the lost cocaine. The duo's mission takes an unexpected turn when they discover a bear has gotten to it first — and he seems hungry for more.

"The bear, it f---ing did cocaine," Ehrenreich shouts at Liotta. "A bear did cocaine!"

"Let's see what kind of effect that has on him," adds Isiah Whitlock Jr., speaking for us all.

Elsewhere in the trailer, a concerned mother, played by Keri Russell, tries to find her lost daughter (Brooklynn Prince) and her friend (Christian Convery), who were hanging out together in the woods, unaware of the cocaine bear on the loose.

Banks, who previously directed 2015's Pitch Perfect 2 and the 2019 Charlie's Angels reboot, is joined in the, uh, high-stakes drama by Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ice Cube, Matthew Rhys, and Margo Martindale. Cocaine Bear is written by Jimmy Warden (Netfilx's The Babysitter: Killer Queen) and produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie).

Cocaine Bear blows into theaters Feb. 24, 2023. Watch the trailer above.

