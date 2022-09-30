The Bear to Glitch: the seven best shows to stream this week

Phil Harrison
·4 min read

Pick of the week

The Bear

“I refer to everybody as chef because it’s a sign of respect.” Good luck with that, because when Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (the excellent Jeremy Allen White) returns to Chicago from the world of New York fine dining to run the family’s sandwich shop, in the wake of his brother’s suicide, respect is in short supply. Instead, he’s faced with a pressure cooker of resentment, debt and malaise. Can he forge unity? The Bear is equal parts warmth and brutal, whipsmart humour. From cook Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) to Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s furious, spurned interim manager, the brilliance of this series lies in the sense that these characters are lost but just about redeemable.
Disney+, from Wednesday 5 October

***

The Midnight Club

Set in a hospice for terminally ill teenagers, this horror series gets its chills from the characters’ proximity to death. Every night, eight of the patients come together in a spooky basement to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the first of them to die will give the rest of the group a sign from the great beyond. But what happens when they start dying? And how about when some live beyond the time the doctors gave them? Based on a 1994 novel by Christopher Pike, this show is directed by Mike Flanagan (creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass) and stars Annarah Cymone and Aya Furukawa.
Netflix, from Friday 7 October

***

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

Standup Hasan Minhaj has worked with Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah, he’s ticked a performance at the White House correspondents’ dinner off his bucket list, and his last Netflix special won a Peabody award. So expectations are high for this new show, filmed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. As ever, Minhaj’s comedy is a mixture of the pointed (“I don’t want to be the Tupac of comedy. I want to be the Puffy of comedy. I want to live while more talented people die around me”) and the cheerful: close to the edge but never quite over it.
Netflix, from Tuesday 4 October

***

Nailed It!

It’s Bake Off but not as we know it. This berserk baking show hosted, excitably, by comic Nicole Byer returns for a seventh series. As ever, the fun is in the failure: the contestants attempt to make incredibly elaborate cakes that, frankly, are way beyond their skillsets. We then get to laugh at the ensuing chaos, but it’s less mean than that sounds – everyone is in on the joke so the effect is good-natured. This season has a Halloween theme so horrendously poor cakes based on Netflix shows including The Witcher are served, very badly, amid much hilarity.
Netflix, from Wednesday 5 October

***

Glitch

This mildly hysterical sci-fi mystery from South Korea combines elements of high-school drama and alien fantasy to cook up a never remotely understated tale of abducted boyfriends, social media madness and malfunctioning technology. The glitch of the title is the starting point for extraterrestrial interference: people have been disappearing in places where device errors occur. One of them is the sweetheart of Hong Ji-hyo (Jeon Yeo-bin), who sets out to investigate. Before she knows it, her electronics go crazy …
Netflix, from Friday 7 October

***

A Friend of the Family

If you thought Jake Lacy was hard to like in The White Lotus, wait until you see him in A Friend of the Family. Based on actual events, this drama stars Lacy in an icy and terrifying performance as Robert “B” Berchtold, whose talent for manipulation created a stealthy, slowly unfolding horror story. Over a period of several years, Berchtold – a friend and near neighbour of the Broberg family – groomed, sexually assaulted and twice kidnapped their teenage daughter Jan – all while maintaining a creepy veneer of friendship.
Peacock, from Friday 7 October

***

Conversations With a Killer

Another deep dive into real-life savagery from a platform that is rapidly becoming dangerously awash with killers, rapists, frauds and other assorted criminals. This strand has already taken us into the depraved minds of Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy: this time serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer gets the treatment. Using previously unbroadcast conversations between Dahmer and his defence team, this three-parter attempts to uncover the motivations of a predatory killer who stalked the Milwaukee gay scene in search of victims.
Netflix, from Friday 7 October

Latest Stories

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Kraken understand need to improve in second season

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like most other NHL expansion seasons. And still there was a significant feeling of underachievement after the team launched with the hope of contending for a playoff spot in Year 1. Seattle’s first year was one stumble after another. Bad luck. Bad performances. An uncanny ability to give away games late and an overall inability to capture its new market. Seattle was so bad so early it was difficult for the Kraken to make the hope

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Edmonton Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway receives raves for pre-season play

    EDMONTON — Dylan Holloway played in one NHL game last season. The rookie wore No. 36 for the Oilers in a playoff game against the Colorado Avalanche. And, even though he was assigned that number coming into training camp, he quickly gave it up to goalie Jack Campbell, who wore that number in Toronto before coming to Edmonton as a free agent. Holloway, now wearing 55 in training camp, said that his reward was a night out on the new Oilers’ goalie’s tab. “I didn’t know he was paying,” Holloway sai