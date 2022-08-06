'The Bear' Fans Will Gobble Up These Juicy Details About Season 2 That Just Dropped

Looks like another season of the The Bear is firing up and is just around the corner.

The FX-to-Hulu gritty dramedy stars Shameless alum Jeremy Allen White as the fictional culinary prodigy Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto. In the wake of his older brother (Jon Bernthal)'s untimely passing, Carmy returns to suburban Chicago to run his inherited Italian beef sandwich shop, flanked by a group of rough-around-the-edges cooks, including familiar faces Girls' Ebon Moss-Bachrach (read: Cousin). The Michelin-star chef strives to fix the frenetic pressure cooker of a restaurant while coming to terms with his late brother's death.

Basically, if you've ever seen Gordon Ramsey in action, well, expect the same secondhand gripping tension but also the satisfying relief of a job well done. After just one season of eight episodes on Hulu, it's already made a major splash.

Here's all we know about The Bear season 2.

Will there be a season 2 of The Bear?

Yes, Jeff Chef. FX officially renewed a second season of The Bear just one month after its smashing summer premiere. “The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get to work on season 2.”

When is The Bear season 2 release date?

No full report just yet, but its showrunners and executive producers Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo expressed their excitement to bring it back to audiences sometime in 2023.

“We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023,” they said in a statement.

Who can we expect in The Bear season 2 cast?

What's a family dinner without Carmy, cousin and crew? Unless the showrunners decide to revisit casting, the kitchen's just heating up for season 1's original lineup. So, prep yourselves to see the following:

  • Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich

  • Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

  • Lionel Boyce as Marcus

  • Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

  • Abby Elliott as Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto

  • Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

  • Oliver Platt as Cicero

ICYMI, that was '80s actress Molly Ringwald herself who made a brief cameo in season 1 episode 3. Though she held a small, yet memorable role as an Al-Anon moderator, she's not confirmed for another season. We can only hope to see more guest appearances crop up in the future.

What is season 2 of The Bear about?

Next season will focus on keeping the charm of the mom-and-pop restaurant while staying afloat. Storer told Esquire, "It’s more like: How can we do this and maybe make some money? And maybe make it easier? And maybe—maybe—start from a place that’s not f--ked?"

"I see the promise in my sort of found family in the kitchen," he added. "Can we use that to build something freshly, now that we’ve all found each other in this stupid-a-- system where things make no sense, and people are putting veal stock on the top f--kin’ shelf of the walk-in?"

How to watch and stream The Bear

You can stream season 1 exclusively on Hulu — all eight episodes dropped on its June premiere date. If you’re streaming the show on your laptop, you can head over to the Hulu website. Alternatively, you can catch it via Hulu's iPhone or Android apps. First-time users can sign up for a month-long free trial. After the trial expires, you can keep using Hulu for as low as $6.99 per month.

