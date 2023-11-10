Bear facts: reports of grizzlies still abound in Rosemont

Three grizzly bears were spotted several times inside the borders of Rosemont three blocks from the elementary school over the last two days, according to local reports.

A message has gone out from the neighbourhood school warning parents about the presence of the bears — based on numerous comments on a Facebook community site — in the Rosemont Mobile Home Park (West Gore, Golf Links Road areas).

In early October removal of an adult female grizzly bear and her two yearling cubs from the urban confines of Nelson (Fairview) took place.

When three bears returned in mid-October, provincial officials — including Ministry of Environment (MOE) conservation officers and Ministry of Forests (MOF) wildlife biologists —monitored the grizzly bear sow and two yearling cubs.

At the time, MOE noted the animals did not exhibit any aggressive or conflict behaviour.

“We recognize bear activity in communities can cause concern for area residents,” an MOE spokesperson said at the time. “Conservation officers will respond as necessary to ensure public safety.”

The warm, wet weather in the region has not put the bears down for the count and into hibernation as they might normally be at this time of year.

To help ensure these bears do not linger, the MOE has been asking people to ensure food attractants are securely stored.

“People can help us by inspecting their yards and properties and ensuring any attractants, such as garbage, pet food, composts, or birdseed, are properly secured,” the MOE noted.

People can keep barbecues clean and make sure fruit is removed from trees and the ground.

“Fruit appears to be the main attractant in this case, and we ask local residents to put extra effort into removing fruit from trees or the ground,” the MOE release said.

People are asked to report any sightings of bears to the RAPP hotline (1-877-952-7277) or online at https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/.

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily