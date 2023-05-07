Bear euthanized after entering home three times in a week, Colorado officials say

A bear that entered a Colorado Springs home three times in a week — once by opening a closed door — has been euthanized, Colorado wildlife officials say.

The 225- to 250-pound bear first walked through an open door into the home Sunday, April 30, the state Department of Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.

The homeowner found muddy paw prints inside the home and closed the door, but the bear returned and opened the door, the release said.

Residents found the bear inside the kitchen, officials said. They had to yell and bang pots and pans together to get the bear to leave.

The bear returned and entered through another open door Monday, May 1, the release said.

Wildlife officers set up a bear trap and trail cam near the home, discovering the bear returned to the area each night, the agency said. On Friday, May 5, the bear got caught in the trap.

Officers euthanized the bear, which is required for any bear that enters an occupied home, the release said.

”Imagine encountering a bear in your kitchen,” Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region, said in the release. “If there is no clear exit available, a tragic confrontation could occur. We can’t risk that happening.”

The bear had become habituated to humans and viewed them as a source of food, creating a “troubling” situation, he said.

One of the homeowners “was feeding big game and was cited for attracting big game to their property” the release said. In addition to the citation, the homeowners were warned for luring bears.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

