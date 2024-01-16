‘The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach On Taylor Swift Shout-Out At Critics Choice Awards & Richie’s Arc – Emmys Backstage

On Sunday, after winning Best Supporting Actor in Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards for The Bear, Ebon Moss-Bachrach gave Taylor Swift a shout-out of gratitude for being his scene partner.

Well, sort of. While she wasn’t one of the myriad celeb cameos in a show, her song “Lovy Story” is used with Moss-Bachrach singing it during a Season 2 episode. Earlier in said episode, Moss-Bachrach’s Richie is trying to get Swift concert tickets for his daughter and ex-wife.

More from Deadline

In response to the Critics Choice shout-out from the actor, Swift posted on X, “Congratulations!!”

RELATED: Jeremy Allen White Thanks ‘The Bear’ Co-Creators For Helping Set A Fire Inside Him That Helped Him Win The Emmy For Best Actor In A Comedy Series

RELATED: ‘The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri Gives Her Parents All The Credit After Winning Emmy For Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

After Moss-Bachrach won the Emmy on Monday for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Deadline’s Katie Campione asked him to delve into Richie’s character during that episode, and the Swift of it all.

Answered Moss-Bachrach, “When you get some writing like that, that’ a real gift to any actor, that they trusted me to take this guy. … Rarely have I gotten a chance maybe because I’m so sad and tired looking, to live out that celebratory ecstatic joy, sort of pure cranked up to 10 of emotion and happiness — it’s a rare thing to celebrate like that.”

RELATED: ‘The Bear’: Ebon Moss-Bachrach On Whether Carmy & Richie Mend Fences In Season 3 – Emmys Red Carpet

Talking about Richie’s arc, which included an explosive fight with Carmy at the end of Season 2, Moss-Bachrach said that while he feels he was “the same person” between Season 1 and Season 2, he expounded, “Anytime, I’m playing somebody, I try to find their light and dignity and protect that. He was a man in really bad circumstances for most of the show. As his circumstances changed, he sort of had revelations about place and purpose and family, I just continued to play him the same way.”

Story continues

Moss-Bachrach was honored at the Emmys tonight for his turn in Season 1, while he was up for season 2 at the Globes and Critics Choice.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.