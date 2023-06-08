Some Bear Creek Mining Corporation (CVE:BCM) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

The analysts covering Bear Creek Mining Corporation (CVE:BCM) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the three analysts covering Bear Creek Mining are now predicting revenues of US$124m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a huge 45% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 69% to US$0.06. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$140m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.05 in 2023. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on Bear Creek Mining's outlook with these numbers, making a substantial drop in this year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making this year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at CA$1.90, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Bear Creek Mining analyst has a price target of CA$2.70 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CA$0.90. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Bear Creek Mining's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Bear Creek Mining's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 64% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 100% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Bear Creek Mining is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Bear Creek Mining dropped from profits to a loss this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Bear Creek Mining.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bear Creek Mining going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

