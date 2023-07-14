Bear charges at wildlife officer who got between her and trash in Colorado, officials say

A black bear in Colorado was euthanized after charging at wildlife officers and returning to eat trash after she was relocated, officials said.

In June, an 18-month-old bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife after she was seen “getting into trash” in south Boulder, according to a July 12 news release.

The female bear was tagged and relocated into a “remote habitat for human protection,” officials said.

A few weeks after she was moved, the same bear was seen going through trash again, officials said. Animal protection officials pepper sprayed the bear.

After being unfazed when hit twice with a taser, the bear “charged at wildlife officers,” officials said.

Another officer shot at the bear with rubber bullets, and she ran away, according to the release.

On July 12, the same bear, identified by her ear tag, was seen in a tree, officials said. Because of the previous incidents and her “showing little fear of people,” wildlife officials said they decided to euthanize the bear.

Colorado Park and Wildlife officials said the “largest source of conflict with bears” is trash, according to the release. Once bears realize they can get food from the trash, “they will return to the same area to feast.”

Officials recommend that people lock their doors and windows to prevent bears from entering their homes to get food, the release said.

Boulder is about 30 miles northwest of Denver.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

