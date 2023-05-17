Bear caught in Nepean will be released elsewhere, city says

This bear was 'chemically immobilized' in Nepean Wednesday morning. (Reno Patry/CBC - image credit)

A bear was "chemically immobilized" and removed from a yard west of central Ottawa Wednesday morning, according to the city's bylaw department.

Ottawa police tweeted about a bear sighting in Nepean's Centrepointe neighbourhood around 8:50 a.m., asking people not to approach the animal.

Around 11:10 a.m., the bylaw department tweeted the bear had "been chemically immobilized … and will be released this afternoon to a new location by [the] Ministry of National Resources."

The capture comes just over three weeks after police shot and killed a bear further west in Kanata when officers unsuccessfully tried to move it from a residential area, prompting calls from a city councillor to avoid similar incidents in the future.

The province's "bear wise" page has advice about how to avoid and manage bears and where to report sightings.

It says bears generally emerge from hibernation around April.