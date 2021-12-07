From Bear to Bull: Jordan Belfort to Attend Blockchain World Abu Dhabi as Key Speaker

Dive into the metaverse at Blockchain World Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – “The Wolf of Wall Street” himself, Jordan Belfort, will be attending the Global Distributed Cloud Storage Summit (DCS 2021) as part of Blockchain World Abu Dhabi. Belfort is joining as a key speaker and host for several Business Club VIP events throughout the program, which are designed to delve into all things blockchain, including lunch sessions and several activities during the festival. Having evolved from a Bitcoin Bear to a Blockchain Bull, Belfort is not only incredibly enthusiastic about the future of the metaverse but also a direct contributor, with several upcoming NFT collections inspired by his personal life and the incredible 2013 film, “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Belfort holds a cryptocurrency portfolio and is an investor in digital projects and culture, such as his 102.49 ETH purchase of “Cryptopunk #6033.”

“Currently, the MENA region is poised to become a real driving force in blockchain innovation, thanks in part to numerous government initiatives, including the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 and Dubai Blockchain Strategy,” states Belfort. “There is a real possibility of the UAE, in particular, becoming the capital of blockchain technology, which is why I see it as the ideal location to host the 2021 DCS Summit, as part of Blockchain World in Abu Dhabi.”

THE CAPITAL OF BLOCKCHAIN

Christie's International Real Estate - Premier Estates, the luxury property brokerage with a global network totalling over 950 offices across 49 countries and territories, is proud to be sponsoring Blockchain World Abu Dhabi 2021.

“We are proud to be a key part of the inaugural Blockchain World Abu Dhabi this year and are delighted to be able to welcome the regional and global blockchain community to both the event and to visit our teams in the exhibition zone," said Jackie Johns, managing partner.

“We offer exclusive homes to buyers and sellers worldwide, with a focus on luxury residential real estate and established relationships with discerning clientele. Along with this expertise, we offer tailored service alongside professionalism, and our industry is one built on quality, trust, and connectivity. I see great similarities to the digital world and blockchain industries in this respect; our auction house colleagues have already stepped into the metaverse with their first digital artwork sale, Beeple's Opus , and we are all excited to see where the future world of NFT culture, cryptocurrencies and new technologies leads," Johns added.

The core appeal of the event is the 200 leading experts in blockchain technologies that will be delving into the virtual world's most detailed and relevant realms through several keynote speeches, panel discussions, and live chat show interviews. As the days count down, Adam Geri, head of the DCS Organising Committee, said he is looking forward to enjoying the fruits of his labour.

"We really have a wonderful three days planned for the over 20,000 visitors that are due to pass through the doors of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre," Geri said. "The event is structured in a way that supports meaningful interactions between speakers, experts, participants and entrepreneurs. The leading conference, which will be streamed live from DCS's state-of-the-art studio, will bring together influencers, speakers, experts, and panellists from all industries breaking into the blockchain space. With the global blockchain market expected to go up to $23.3 billion by 2023, this is not an event to miss."

"As it stands, the world is predicted to spend up to $15.9 billion in blockchain-related tech by 2023 and, in fact, during the DCS Show, significant discussion will focus on how Abu Dhabi can build a multibillion-dollar blockchain economy, including a roadmap to a greener blockchain in line with the UAE 2030 vision,” Geri added.

BEST-IN-CLASS EXPERTS

Leading the convergence of experts to Abu Dhabi are the likes of Oscar Clark, Chief of Curiosity at Fundamentally Games; Jason Brink, president of Blockchain and Gala Games; Brett King, founder of the pioneering neo-bank Moven; and Christopher Travers, one of the leading lights in pseudonymity, social media identity, and pushing the boundaries of what brands can achieve through virtual influencers and the world's digitisation.

Meanwhile, the Blockchain expert-studded line-up includes Nobel Prize winner Dr. Finn Kydland, David Shing (AKA “Shingy” the “Forecaster), Nicole Purin (founder and CEO Nikna Doda Films), Dr. Saifedean Ammous (economist, educator, writer), Vesa (digital artist and speaker), The Crypto Sheikhs (Anas Bhurtun and Danosch Zahedi), Yael Tamer (Co-CEO and founder), among others.

ENGAGING EXHIBITION ACTIVITIES

Finally, the DCS 2021 event has created a series of engaging activities where guests can interact, learn, and be entertained. These include live demonstrations, NFT artist meet and greet events at the NFT art gallery, live “play and earn” competitions and gaming activations at Gaming Zone, and crypto live-trading and giveaways at Crypto Zone.

Don’t miss Abu Dhabi’s ascendance as the capital of crypto. The event will be a hybrid, with live streaming and an in-person ticketed event on-site at ADNEC.

About DCS 2021

The Global Distributed Cloud Storage Summit (DCS 2021) will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre in the UAE on Dec.15-17, 2021. This meeting will gather relevant government departments, notable blockchain industry experts, industry investment institutions, related academic and research institutions, star project parties, and other parties together. This conference will provide the distributed storage industry with more policies, financial support, and a more significant influx of human resources.

About CloudTech

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates with a subsidiary in Australia, CloudTech Group is the leader in fintech and one of the world's leading blockchain technology groups, providing services covering every aspect of the blockchain industry. Our services range from cooperation with governments to technical research and legal and compliance consulting. In an effort to help establish the blockchain industry's ecosystem, we have formulated a complete industrial layout plan to explore the underlying blockchain technology.

