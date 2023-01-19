Beano's Bash Street Kids artist David Sutherland dies

David Sutherland joined The Beano after entering a DC Thomson art competition in 1959

The artist behind the Beano's Bash Street Kids comic strip has died.

David Sutherland was described as the "single most important illustrator in Beano history" by the editor of the children's comic.

Mr Sutherland, who lived in Invergordon in the Highlands, spent more than 60 years with Beano and began illustrating the Bash Street Kids in 1962.

He was made an OBE for services to illustration in the New Year Honours' list.

Mr Sutherland, who joined the Beano after entering a DC Thomson art competition, also drew Biffo the Bear and Dennis the Menace during his long career.

Dundee-based DC Thomson has been publishing the comic since its first issue in 1938.

Announcing his death on Thursday an official statement from Beano thanks the illustrator for "so many lols, laughs, giggles and guffaws over the years".

After his OBE was announced in December Mr Sutherland said: "When I entered the DC Thomson art competition more than 60 years ago, I couldn't have guessed where it might lead.

"I've been so lucky to be able to do something I love for a living, and work with so many talented writers whose words have helped bring these characters to life."

Editor John Anderson said Mr Sutherland's contribution to the comic and British comic history would never be matched.

"No one will ever repeat what David achieved over 60 years. He was one of a kind, a genuine legend. It is the end of an era," he said.

"Given that David started working in 1959 and had been drawing The Bash Street Kids since 1962, he is the single most important illustrator in Beano history."

Nigel Parkinson, current Dennis and Gnasher illustrator, said: "The nation and its children and grandchildren and great grandchildren have all loved David Sutherland's joyous, happy, teeming-with-life, hilarious drawings nearly every single week in Beano for 60 years, he has touched the heart, tickled the funny bone and amused the eyes of millions."