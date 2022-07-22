Beaming Prince George photographed by Kate for his birthday picture

Prince George is pictured beaming for the camera on a beach in a photograph released to mark his ninth birthday.

The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, who is well known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones.

Her son is shown beaming earlier this month while wearing a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.

Kate is a keen photographer, and in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.

(Duchess of Cambridge)

Prince George turns nine on Friday and according to reports will start at Lambrook School in Ascot near Windsor Castle later this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are rumoured to be planning a move to Berkshire to be close to their son’s new school and the Queen.

The young royals were seen on Buckingham Palace’s balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony when they watched the fly-past of aircraft, then sat in the royal box with their parents during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

George was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

Prince George - In pictures

2022: (PA Wire)

2022: (REUTERS)

2021: (HRH The Duchess of Cambridge)

2013: (Getty Images)

2014: (Getty Images)

2016: (Getty Images)

2018: (Matt Porteous)

2021: (Pool via REUTERS)

2021: (Pool via REUTERS)

2021: (Kevin Quigley)

2013: (Getty Images)

A great-grandchild to the Queen, he will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror obtained the crown of England if, as expected, he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and then his father, William.

Earlier this month, the Cambridges flew away on their family holidays accompanied by their spaniel Orla.