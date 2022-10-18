Beacon Oral Specialists Expands Into the Midwest With Midland Oral Surgery and Implant Centers Partnership

Beacon Oral Specialists
·3 min read

Five-Surgeon Chicagoland Group Brings 50-year Legacy of Exceptional Patient Care

Featured Image for Beacon Oral Specialists

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Oral Specialists, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital, announced today that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Midland Oral Surgery and Implant Centers, expanding Beacon's footprint into the Midwest with this five-surgeon, three-location practice in Chicago.

Drs. Carlos G. Pagni, Aaron G. Tucke, V. Bill Hajiharis, Faisal A. Khan and Gilbert T. Guajardo practice the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery in the southwest Chicagoland communities of Frankfurt, Tinley Park, and Oak Lawn. Founded more than 50 years ago, Midland Oral Surgery specializes in dental implants, bone grafting, and wisdom tooth extraction while also bringing exceptional surgical skills to the management of hard and soft tissues of the facial region at large.

"In Beacon Oral Specialists, we found a like-minded partner with the highly experienced team to not only lift administrative duties, allowing us to more fully concentrate on our patients, but to also help us expand in our market," said Dr. Hajiharis. "We share Beacon's priorities of best-in-class patient care and are aligned on goals for the future of our specialty. We're confident our best days are ahead."

With this partnership, its ninth such affiliation in 2022, Beacon grows its oral surgery network to include 21 market-leading oral surgery practices and more than 100 clinicians in nine states and key MSAs in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southwest, Pacific Northwest, Midwest, and Northern and Southern California.

"We are delighted to partner with these distinguished surgeons at Midland," said Mike Friguletto, Beacon's CEO. "They are very well regarded by their peers in the region for having built a contemporary practice and for providing great care to their community. Together, we look forward to building upon their foundation to expand their exceptional service in greater Chicagoland and beyond."

Since its founding in December 2020, Beacon Oral Specialists has quickly positioned itself as the leading oral surgery management platform, attracting distinguished oral surgeons and leading practices from around the country. With its differentiated and proven resources and support, Beacon allows its surgeons to focus on what they do best - providing best-in-class care to the communities they serve.

About Beacon Oral Specialists

Beacon Oral Specialists (www.beaconoralspecialists.com) is a leading management services organization serving the oral surgery sector. Beacon Oral Specialists delivers world-class practice management solutions to a network of nationally renowned oral surgeons across the United States. Beacon Oral Specialists provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, marketing, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management, information technology, data analytics, vendor management and legal.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Fla., that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $300 million. The firm has more than $1 billion in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: healthcare, aerospace & defense, and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

Contact Information:
Cindy Chapman
Vice President - Marketing
cchapman@beaconoralspecialists.com
(404) 549-5880

