A Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) insider increased their holdings by 0.8% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Beacon Minerals Limited's (ASX:BCN ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Beacon Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman & MD Graham McGarry made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$72k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.036 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.031). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Graham McGarry.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Beacon Minerals insiders own about AU$32m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Beacon Minerals Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Beacon Minerals and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Beacon Minerals and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

