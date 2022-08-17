Beachgoers told to stay out of water as sewage is pumped into seas and rivers - East Devon District Council

Pollution risk warnings have been issued across Britain's coast as sewage has been pumped into the country's waterways.

According to data gathered by environmental campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), there has been storm sewage discharge into the waters at beaches in Sussex, Cornwall, Devon, Essex, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Northumberland and Cumbria.

The Environment Agency has issued pollution alerts across the country, warning that the heavy rainfall and flooding seen over the last 48 hours has affected water quality.

Heavy rainfall along with high winds at tides can all affect sea water quality, the agency said.

"Throughout the bathing season, daily pollution risk forecasts are made for a number of bathing waters where water quality may be temporarily reduced due to factors, such as heavy rainfall - as is the case today - wind or the tide," a spokesperson for the Agency said.

"When the potential for a temporary reduction in water quality is forecast, we issue a pollution risk warning and advice against bathing.

"This enables bathers to make informed decisions regarding avoiding times or locations where the risk of pollution is higher than normal, and health risks from bathing may be higher than the annual classification suggests."

Raw sewage pumped into sea today at Seaford, E. Sussex after storm. Yep…that’s a Marine Protected Area. 1000s swimming here just yesterday. Horrendous. ⁦⁦@sascampaigns⁩ @SouthernWater⁩ ⁦@mariacaulfield⁩ ⁦@sussex_bythesea⁩ pic.twitter.com/93QjK6Ib5r — martyn craddock (@craddock1970) August 16, 2022

A spokeswoman for SAS told PA that other pollution warnings in place may not be linked to heavy rain, and those visiting the coast are advised to check its interactive map on their website before they swim.

Sewers are designed to overflow into the sea and rivers when treatment plants are overwhelmed by torrential rain. If the sewage is not released, it could spill into streets or back up toilets.

The process, known as storm overflows, occurs as the majority of sewers in Britain's networks carry both rainwater and sewage.

In a statement on their website, Wessex Water say storm overflows "prevent properties from flooding following intense rainfall" and should "have minimal or no ecological impact because what is released is diluted wastewater".

Flash floods and thunderstorms are forecast to hit parts of the UK over the coming days, with the Met Office issuing an amber thunderstorm warning for areas of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset, presenting a danger of homes and businesses flooding, power cuts and transport chaos.