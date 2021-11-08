MLSA Now Represents Approximately 150,000 Real Estate Professionals throughout the United States

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Aligned, LLC, is proud to announce that BeachesMLS will be joining MLS Aligned as an owner and member. BeachesMLS serves approximately 41,000 real estate professionals in Southeast Florida.

BeachesMLS is excited to start working with the other owners of MLS Aligned, namely ARMLS®, Metro MLS, MLSListings, RMLS™, and UtahRealEstate.com, as they move forward with innovative and cutting-edge real estate and MLS technology.

The announcements continue to come for MLS Aligned as earlier this year, MLS Aligned purchased the intellectual property rights to the Agent Inbox software, a real estate showing and messaging platform. They intend to pave the way for showing standards as they rebuild and standardize this new product as Aligned Showings. The collaboration between these forward-thinking companies is what allows MLS Aligned to build and acquire powerful tools and technologies to improve the standards and power of the MLS and real estate industry.

Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS, said that "The best MLS collaborations are with those that align through similar DNA regardless of borders. It is with that mindset that BeachesMLS joins MLS Aligned to work together on future industry initiatives and innovations."

"Our industry is always evolving, and we need to be ready to innovate to accommodate for these changes," said Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com. "Working together with geographically distinct MLSes having similar goals gives us the technical resources and tools to improve the services we offer our members. We are so excited to work with Dionna and her staff in the future."

"The best MLS collaboration might not always come from neighbors with whom you share a county, state or ZIP code with, but with those that have similar MLS DNA," comments Matt Consalvo of ARMLS®. "We're pleased to welcome BeachesMLS to MLS Aligned."

Chris Carrillo, CEO of MetroMLS in Wisconsin, is thrilled to have BeachMLS join the MLS Aligned family. "We believe in the mission of MLS Aligned, and BeachesMLS fits in with that mission perfectly."

Kurth von Wasmuth, CEO of RMLS in Oregon, said, "MLS Aligned now has representation from coast to coast throughout the country and we anticipate additional growth in the coming year as we launch the Aligned Showings product."

Finally, Dave Wetzel, CEO of MLSListings in the Silicon Valley, said, "The camaraderie within the MLS Aligned family is strong and helpful to each organization. The ability to solve problems using the hundreds of years of experience in leadership amongst the entities makes the organization the leader in MLS."

About BeachesMLS

BeachesMLS provides Realtors® with quality, robust data for their listings and customers. BeachesMLS powers over 41,000 MLS subscribers across Southeast Florida and creates opportunities for members to expand their business sphere in an ever-changing industry. For more info, visit Rworld.com

About MLS Aligned

MLS Aligned, LLC was founded by five forward-thinking multiple listing service organizations with the intent to collaborate and solve pain points in the real estate industry. Those organizations include ARMLS (serving Arizona), MetroMLS (serving Wisconsin), MLSListings (serving Silicon Valley and coastal California), Regional MLS (serving Oregon and Southwest Washington), and UtahRealEstate.com (serving Utah and Southern Idaho). MLS Aligned offers an API-driven data distribution tool that can distribute large amounts of data without the antiquated process of data replication. The organization also partners with its members on product offerings and services to better serve their more than 150,000 real estate professionals.

Media Contact:

Info@MLSAligned.com

