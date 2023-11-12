Beach visitor swept into ocean by wave found dead, California firefighters say

A man swept off a Northern California beach died, firefighters reported.

Rescuers responded to South Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, the Marin County Fire Department said on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

A fisherman had been swept off the beach by a wave, SF Gate reported.

Searchers, including swimmers, boats and a helicopter, found the man at 10 a.m. and airlifted him to the beach, where he was pronounced dead, firefighters said.

Authorities did not release the man’s identity.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Marin County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and Sonoma County firefighters and deputies took part in the search.

Point Reyes is about 60 miles northwest of San Francisco.

What to know about drowning

At least 4,000 people die from drowning every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and drowning is a leading cause of death for children.

Some factors can make drowning more likely, including not knowing how to swim, a lack of close supervision, not wearing a life jacket and drinking alcohol while recreating near or in water.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance said there are tips to help keep you safe in the water, including checking local weather conditions, never swimming alone and choosing the right equipment.

“Don’t hesitate to get out of the water if something doesn’t feel right,” the group said on its website. “Whether it’s that the current is getting rough, rain has started to fall, or your body is just not responding like you would like it to due to fatigue or muscle cramps, then just leave and return to the water another day. It’s always a good thing to trust your instincts.”

