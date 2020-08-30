Beach Hut owners fury over 'paradise' ruined by council plans to build £1m two-storey restaurant

Beach Hut owners have been left furious over fears their "paradise" will be ruined by plans to build a new two-storey restaurant after it burnt down in a fire.

Proposals by the local council to rebuild the cafe at Mudeford Spit in Christchurch, Dorset have attracted more than 200 open letters of objection after plans were lodged to create a new £1million replacement.

The proposals have upset the hut owners who say the new Beach House restaurant will dominate the landscape and overshadow their huts, which can cost up to £300,000, with the addition of a new second storey that was not previously there.

Hut owners say Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council should take more notice of their feelings as they each pay £4,500 a year in rates and the combined value of their huts is over £100million.

Stephen Bath owns one of the 360 huts on Mudeford Sandbank which is so isolated it requites a 30 minute walk to get to as cars are banned.

Mr Bath, whose hut is close to the site, said: "The beach hut owners don't want too much change. There is a height limit to the beach huts and that should also apply to the restaurant.

"A like-for-like building will make the hut owners happy. We are the only residents affected and we are sitting on about £110 million worth of property there.

"Instead they have come up with this hugely controversial plan that could cost up to £1m. Times are supposed to be tough for councils, why would anyone in their right minds want to blow a fortune when they could have it like-for-like for nothing?"

Fellow hut owner James Cregan said: "While I appreciate the design, I personally think it's simply too big and too modern. It feels like it will become a huge tourist destination and have no true roots.

"I feel for the hut owners behind the cafe who will be massively overshadowed by the building, and if those huts are your one true piece of paradise, it feels like that's being whisked away."

Steve Barratt, chairman of the Mudeford Sandbank Beach Hut Association, said: "The proposal for the Beach House cafe is a betrayal of the trust placed in the council.

"It will have a negative effect on hut owners and result in a building that would dominate the landscape for miles and destroy the openness of the site in an environmentally sensitive area.."

There has been a cafe at Mudeford since the 1950s.

The Beach House was badly damaged in the fire in November 2018 and since then the tenants have run a temporary service there.

Officials have put the planning application on hold until a review of the project is completed in September.

