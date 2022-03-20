Upgrade your workout staples for spring with our picks from Black and woman-owned fitness brand Beach Hours

Vinciane Ngomsi
·Yahoo Sports Contributor
·2 min read

Beach Hours has the endorsement of Core Power Yoga fans and fitness influencers alike.
Since 2002, Core Power Yoga has helped women of all shapes, sizes and fitness levels reach their flexibility goals through their in-studio and online classes. With over 200 locations across the country, it's the largest yoga studio chain in the United States.

In the spirit of Women's History Month, the Denver-based company linked up with several women-owned brands and if you're looking for stand out athleisure attire, Beach Hours is seriously worth a browse. Founded by Joy Byrd, all pieces are handmade in the United States and are beloved by fitness influencers across social media.

"Beach Hours stands for women who are strong - inside and out, and believes the beautifully unique aspects of every woman should be honored," the mission statement on their website reads. It's easy to see why Core Power Yoga identified Beach Hours as one of their favorites. With drops happening multiple times a season, the styles are fresh, fun and transitional no matter what the temperature outside reads. Yes, the clothing is made for sweating, but you can also wear the Plunge Ruffle Top outside the studio or stand out in a crowd with the Leopard and Red Striped Bike Shorts.

Though styles reflect what's trending in both fitness and fashion, Beach Hours' focus is making women not only look their best, but reminding anyone who needs to hear it that "you are you, and that is your power." Sizes range from small to extra large, and you can cop your own spring-ready essentials on both Beach Hours and Core Power Yoga's online shop. We linked a few of our favorite looks ahead.

Beach Hours Eva Bodysuit

Woman wearing black bodysuit.
Wearing this truly feels like a second skin. (Photo: Beach Hours)

Something wear while nailing that tree pose, this bodysuit also features four-way stretch, a built-in bra and thick back cross details for extra support.

$75 at Core Power Yoga

Beach Hours Avery Sports Bra

Girl posing wearing green sports bra.
The longer band means extra coverage during a workout or running errands. (Photo: Beach Hours)

The beautiful olive green color is a real standout, but what gives this bra extra personality is the criss-cross back.

$45 at Core Power Yoga

Full Bloom Mesh Ruffle Leggings

Woman sitting down wearing mesh and floral leggings.
With the mesh panel and ruffle bottom, these tights are a real winner. (Photo: Beach Hours)

Spring will have undoubtedly sprung when you wear these. There's a doubled fabric waist band for extra support in the stomach and of course, moisture-wicking technology.

$75 at Core Power Yoga

Mesh x Wine Bike Shorts

Girl jumping in the air wearing red sports bra and bike short.
Bike shorts, especially a pair like these, are a must have as we approach warmer temps. (Photo: Beach Hours)

These boast mesh pockets on both sides and are perfectly squat proof. Break a sweat without breaking momentum.

$60 at Beach Hours

Pullover Cropped Mesh Hoodie With Contrast Panels

Girl jumping wearing pink leggings, top an white mesh pullover.
In case you haven't noticed, mesh is definitely trending for the spring. (Photo: Beach Hours)

This all over mesh pullover features a cropped fit with solid fabric designs on the cuffs, bottom hem, hood and pocket.

$47 at Beach Hours

