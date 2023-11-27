Beach gets green light after sewage plant spillage

Effluent was seen pouring from the cliff into the sea

Bathers have been told a Devon beach is safe again after effluent from a sewage plant spilled out on to a popular seaside resort.

Warning were placed on the Environment Agency's Swimfo page for Bigbury-on-Sea after a blockage in an outfall pipe led effluent to back up and overflow on a cliff.

South West Water (SWW) said the blockage had been cleared on Saturday and the pipe was "working normally".

"We will be undertaking work at the site to stop this from happening again in the future," said a spokesperson.

Divers were brought in to free the blockage

The Environment Agency warned bathers about contamination on the beach on 16 November.

SWW said the blockage was "likely caused by recent storms" and the sewage had been "biologically treated".

Divers were brought in to tackle the blockage in the 1,312 ft (400m) long outfall pipe and tankers took waste from the sewage treatment works to ease pressure on the pipe.

In May, another blockage led to warning signs being put on the beach.

