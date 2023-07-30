New beach game exclusive to Carolinas now available in Horry County. Here’s how to get it

Imagine playing Skee-Ball on the beach, but the game is scored like cornhole.

Flyball fits that bill.

Flyball is a new beach game created by four Grand Strand locals for families and friends to play on the beach.

In the game, two players duke it out to see who gets to 21 first.

The game comes in a teal bag that holds a ramp, a set of three teal-colored balls, a set of three peach-colored balls and a target ring. The target has three rings that are labeled 1, 2 and 3.

Here are the rules on how to play:

Players select whether they want to play with the teal balls or peach balls.

Each player takes a turn rolling their balls off the ramp and into the target ring.

If the ball lands in the largest outside ring, the player gets one point.

If the ball lands in the middle ring, the player gets two points.

If the ball lands in the center ring, the player gets three points.

If the ball lands outside the ring, the player gets no points.

After each player has taken their turn, the round ends.

Players add up their total score. Whoever has the highest score at the end of the round gets their total subtracted by the other player’s total.

The game continues until one person has 21 points.

Meet the inventors of Flyball

The invention of Flyball is based on a friendship between two married couples and the restaurant Texas Roadhouse.

Autumn Sullivan first met Haley Rose and Jason Bohman while working at the restaurant in Ohio. The group, along with Sullivan’s husband, Rob, quickly became fast friends.

When the Bohmans moved to North Carolina, the Sullivans did too in March 2021.

“We just love the beach. We love hanging out together and having fun,” Autumn Sullivan said. “We always have a game going on.”

And it was one such day at the beach in August 2021 where the idea for Flyball was first born.

“We’re sitting at the beach looking around at all of these different games,” Autumn Sullivan recalled. “And we’re like, ‘we need to come up with our own game.’ We wanted something that was going to be fun for all ages and convenient to carry.”

The creators of Flyball from left to right: Rob Sullivan, Autumn Sullivan, Jason Bohman and Haley Rose Bohman.

The group soon began brainstorming the concept. The Sullivans said the design phase involved many trips to Lowe’s.

While the initial parts of the game were made from landscape edging, plywood and various other materials, it became easier to get the design right when Jason Bohman got a 3D printer.

“Jason took on that task and kind of shut the world out for a long time,” Autumn Sullivan said. “All of our success when it comes to the actual product is all due to him.”

Of the four, Rob Sullivan is the best of the bunch, although Jason Bohman has secured a few victories for himself, according to the friends.

“I take the edge,” Rob Sullivan said.

The group first began promoting Flyball on Facebook and Instagram on March 3. The game weighs five pounds and is now built by other manufacturers.

The group’s initial goal was to sell 1,000 units. Currently, more than 900 have been sold after less than one month on the market.

Where you can buy Flyball

Currently, Flyball is available at seven stores in North Carolina. The only store in South Carolina that offers the game is in North Myrtle Beach.

Flyball partnered with Cherry Grove Beach Services to sell the game, Haley Rose Bohman announced via Facebook July 25.

Flyball can also be purchased on the game’s website. Customers can buy a single set or a double set.

The Cherry Grove Beach Services had its grand opening May 23, according to a press release provided by owner Derek Calhoun.

The store offers beach lunches and pre-made dinners; golf cart, bike, and jet ski rentals; kayak tours and other services too, according to the press release.

Calhoun said he partnered with Flyball because he wants the retail location to offer its customers boutique beach products like the new game, as well as highlight local brands.

“With our new storefront, we’re looking for unique items like that,” Calhoun said. “And it’s been going crazy.”

Cherry Grove Beach Services got its first order July 25 and announced it on social media.

“By Wednesday morning, we had people waiting outside the door, waiting for us to open to actually purchase it,” Calhoun said.

The first order of 10 games sold out that day, and Calhoun said the store’s second order of 20 was delivered July 28. The store will probably place a third order as well.

Cherry Grove Beach Services is located at 302 Main St. in North Myrtle Beach.

Calhoun also operates the beach equipment rental company Cherry Grove Beach Gear. The organization has been embroiled in a lawsuit with the city of North Myrtle Beach over City Hall’s requirement the service receive a franchise to operate. The case is still ongoing.

Flyball LLC also sells its own merchandise, including a Flyball long sleeve and T-shirt, Flyball beach towel, Flyball koozie, Flyball pet bandana collar and a Flyball bikini.

Autumn Sullivan said that if customers buy the game before 3 p.m. then it should arrive the next day. She added that vacationers staying at a condo or vacation home can get the game shipped to where they are staying if they order on the website.