'I go out to the beach to dance': Australian artists contemplate their lives – and careers – post Covid

Marta Dusseldorp, stage and screen actor

Hobart, Tasmania

I was in Sydney doing [Sydney Theatre Company production] The Deep Blue Sea as news of the pandemic started to build and straight after that I flew to Melbourne to shoot Wentworth for two solid weeks. So as Covid was rolling in, I found myself in this really interior world of a prison. Masks and sanitiser started appearing on the set. I started panicking because Tasmania started talking about closing its borders and I hadn’t seen my family for a really long time. But I was lucky. I was able to shoot what was needed and managed to get to Hobart two hours before they closed the airport at midnight. It was so stressful. It was like being in a film. It was like, is Bruce Willis going to come around the corner?

Like everyone, my vulnerability has been tested over the past few months. I think isolation is very hard for actors. Our job is to be as open and available as possible and after all this ends, I don’t know if I’ll be as open as I used to be. I think it’s to do with performers being cast as “non-essential” workers. I don’t believe for a second that’s true. Art can’t just be written off like that.

Because of that, it’s been important to me to not stop working. I’m in Tasmania so I’ve been able to do meetings and rehearse in a socially distant way. We worked on Angus Cerini’s play The Bleeding Tree on Zoom for four weeks and then we went into a rehearsal room. I’m playing the mother of two daughters and of course, we weren’t able to touch. It actually gave us a really great obstacle to play with. The challenge became a gift. You can’t go to your default position as an actor. We had to find new ways of being in the space and with each other.

I’ve also been doing some reading and recording stories for children because the thing I noticed while we were all homeschooling is that everything seems to be read by Americans. So I offered to read some stories in our accent, in our emotional language.

Australian stories and voices are going to be so important for our children as they come out of this pandemic and yet we’ve stopped committing to kids’ drama on screen. We’re giving them nothing to sustain them and that’s going to have a big impact. It’s become my quest. It’s not just about the future of the arts. It’s about our culture and our identity.

Husky Gawenda and Gideon Preiss, musicians and bandmates in indie-folk group, Husky

Melbourne, Victoria

Gideon: I have my piano and that’s about it. I spend a lot of time writing. In some ways, isolation has been great for me. I’ve been working to a schedule – which sounds boring – but there are hours I have in place. I know when and how to become creative.

Writing music used to always be interrupted by life. Now that life is on hold, I have these vast slabs of time laid out and I can do whatever I want – from lots to absolutely nothing. It’s a very different approach to creativity.

Husky: This is the most isolated I’ve ever been, I think. I spend a hell of a lot of time alone. But the isolation, the simplification of daily life, all the time on my hands and the uncertain future and the preciousness of the moment has helped me go deeper with my writing. I’ve gone places with my latest collection of songs that I would never have gone otherwise.

Perhaps that’s something I’ll take with me when all this is over. Isolation isn’t the worst thing for a writer. It might even be the best thing.

We finished an album just before everything shut down. We had a release date in early June, we had a tour booked and some overseas travel. All that went out the window going into the pandemic. I felt very unsure about how we would even function as a band, how I was going to live.

Gideon: We haven’t been together as a band in a room for months and I’m quite surprised at the things I’ve missed. There is the thrill of performing and the lifestyle that goes with it but the thing I miss most is rehearsing. The playfulness, the exploring.

Husky: For me, it’s playing live. As a writer, it feels like the songs are not real until we’ve played for an audience. I used to complain about touring. I’m not the best suited to being on the road. Now I miss it like hell.

