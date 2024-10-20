Beach turned into race circuit for 40th Motocross

The Weymouth Beach Motocross saw over 300 riders race over a makeshift course [BBC]

A beach motocross event at a seaside resort drew crowds of spectators to watch the event celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The Weymouth Beach Motocross saw over 300 riders race over a makeshift course carved out of the resort's golden sand by diggers.

To mark the milestone anniversary a class for veteran riders aged over 40 were included in the Sunday racing.

The free event, run by the Purbeck Motocross Club, took place off Weymouth Esplanade.

Earth movers turn the stretch of beach at the resort into a temporary motocross track [BBC]

The annual event sees about a mile-long stretch of the resort's beach turned into a circuit with a series of ramps.

Raffles and donations were collected at the event to support Weymouth & Portland Lions Club.

A stretch of The Esplanade and Custom House Quay was closed until 17:00 BST.

Crowds gathered at the seaside to watch the Sunday races [BBC]

