Beach turned into race circuit for 40th Motocross

indy almroth-wright - bbc news
Bikes racing on wet sand with Weymouth town and the sea in the distance. It's a sunny day.
The Weymouth Beach Motocross saw over 300 riders race over a makeshift course [BBC]

A beach motocross event at a seaside resort drew crowds of spectators to watch the event celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The Weymouth Beach Motocross saw over 300 riders race over a makeshift course carved out of the resort's golden sand by diggers.

To mark the milestone anniversary a class for veteran riders aged over 40 were included in the Sunday racing.

The free event, run by the Purbeck Motocross Club, took place off Weymouth Esplanade.

Man waving a yellow flag as riders overcome a sand obstacle. The sea is behind them. It's cloudy.
Earth movers turn the stretch of beach at the resort into a temporary motocross track [BBC]

The annual event sees about a mile-long stretch of the resort's beach turned into a circuit with a series of ramps.

Raffles and donations were collected at the event to support Weymouth & Portland Lions Club.

A stretch of The Esplanade and Custom House Quay was closed until 17:00 BST.

Spectators watching bikes from the side lines whizzing through the wet sand with buildings behind. It's cloudy.
Crowds gathered at the seaside to watch the Sunday races [BBC]

