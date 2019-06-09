Be sure to savour the final anthem from Blues singer Charles Glenn

There’s promised to be at least one heartwarming and emotional moment during Game 6, regardless if Lord Stanley is hoisted by the St. Louis Blues or not.

The club’s renown anthem singer, Charles Glenn, will belt out his last rendition of the Star Spangled Banner — a role he proudly held with the club since 2000. My goosebumps are on standby for that final time Mr. Glenn brings the house down.

Charles Glenn decided this was going to be his last season as our anthem singer, so we've pushed off his retirement as long as we can. ONE MORE GAME, CHARLES! #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/DF70Ao1TPD — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 4, 2019

Glenn has become a staple of the Blues’ pregame routine, his voice a melody to a Cinderella story that is so close to its fairytale ending.

The 64-year-old has been battling MS for over seven years, and announced this would be his last season back in January. The idea of singing into June, then, was farfetched. A last-place team now one win from the Stanley Cup, he’s cherishing the opportunity to do what he loves one last time for his team and the city of St. Louis.

A video was released the night before Game 6 with Charles singing the Blues’ famous win song, Gloria, to newborn babies at Missouri Baptist.

With a special guest, Lord Stanley, watching over, it will hit you right in the feels.

IM GONNA MISS CHARLES GLENN 😭 pic.twitter.com/g6lanUs5Ru — Blues Buzz (@bluesbuzzblog) June 9, 2019

Between belting out Gloria, the inspiration of Laila Anderson and Charles, the Blues have one more feel-good moment to accompany their already Hollywood-like comeback story.

Now with only one final home game remaining in St. Louis, the Blues have the perfect opportunity to send Mr. Glenn off on the right note.