BDX Investor Alert: Class Action Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / Thornton Law Firm LLP alerts investors that a lawsuit has been filed against Becton Dickinson on behalf of BDX shareholders (BDX). Investors who purchased at least 1,000 shares of BDX stock between November 5, 2019 and February 5, 2020

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT: https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/BDX.

Interested BDX shareholders have until April 27, 2020 to apply to be lead plaintiff. The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws, and the class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. There is no minimum number of shares required to be a class member.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells a broad range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Complaint alleges that BDX failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of Becton's Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to "make enhancements;" (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps. It is alleged that investors lost substantial value in their investments as a result.

Investors who purchased at least 1,000 shares of BDX stock are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at www.tenlaw.com/cases/BDX, by email at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or calling 617-531-3917 to discuss the lead plaintiff process.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/BDX

This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

