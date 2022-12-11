BDTCOIN Launches its Exclusive Presale on December 16th

BDTCOIN emerges as a decentralized digital currency. Recently, the company is pleased to announce its exclusive launch of presale expected on December 16th.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2022 / BDTCOIN operates as a decentralized digital currency in the crypto industry. In the latest record, the company announced its presale date on December 16th, whereas its private sale is going on and performing proficiently.

BDTCOIN, Sunday, December 11, 2022, Press release picture

The presale of BDTCOIN facilitates its users with the following utilities:

• Decentralized Platform: The platform helps investors to make it easy to purchase and sell their coins.

• Crowd Wisdom: The process of considering the collective opinion of a group.

• Peer To Peer: Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography.

• Secure Payment Protocol: BDTCOIN provides a Secure Payment Protocol.

BDTCOIN uses electronic systems to send and receive money. It functions as a completely digital currency. Users buy products or services with BDTCOIN. They use an online wallet to transfer BDTCOIN from one user's wallet to another.

Furthermore, the platform focuses on Wallet software. It works towards preventing hackers because of the lucrative potential for stealing BDTCOINs. A technique called "cold storage" keeps private keys out of reach of hackers; this is accomplished by always keeping private keys offline by generating them on a device that is not connected to the internet.

The credentials necessary to spend BDTCOINs can be stored offline in several ways, from specialized hardware wallets to simple paper printouts of the private key. With THE new developments, the company has also developed different kinds of wallets, which will be included in its upcoming presale.

1. Paper Wallets

A paper wallet is created with a keypair generated on a computer with no internet connection; the private key is written or printed onto the paper and then erased from the computer. The paper wallet can then be stored in a safe physical location for later retrieval.

Story continues

2. Hardware Wallets

A hardware wallet is a computer peripheral that signs transactions as requested by the user. These devices store private keys, carry out signing and encryption internally, and do not share sensitive information with the host computer except already signed transactions.

3. Software Wallets

The first wallet program, named BDTCOIN and sometimes referred to as the JUS client, release in 2022 by JUS as open-source software. The software bundle was renamed BDTCOIN Core to distinguish itself from the underlying network.

About the company - BDTCOIN

BDTCOIN is a brand-new decentralized digital currency that allows users to exchange value with one another via a peer-to-peer network directly. It is a network in which all users have equal power and are connected directly to one another without using a central server. It enables data to be shared and stored, as well as BDTCOIN payments to be sent and received between parties seamlessly.

Additionally, BDTCOIN transaction authorizes only a specific value to a particular recipient and cannot be forged or modified. It does not reveal any private information, such as the identities of the parties, and cannot be used to authorize additional payments. Therefore, a BDTCOIN payment network must not be encrypted or protected from eavesdropping. People can broadcast BDTCOIN transactions over an open public channel, such as unsecured WiFi or Bluetooth, with no loss of security.

BDTCOIN LISTED: Coincodex, Icolink, Coinvote

For further information, visit: https://bdtcoin.co/ Twitter Telegram

Media Details:

Company Name: BDTCOIN

Contact person name: Johir Uddin Sultan (JUS)

Website: bdtcoin.co/

Contact Email Address: admin@bdtcoin.co

SOURCE: BDTCOIN





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731236/BDTCOIN-Launches-its-Exclusive-Presale-on-December-16th



