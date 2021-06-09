B'day special: Sonam Kapoor brings in her birthday in London

The Queen Bee of fashion, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is all ready to celebrate her 36th birthday on June 9. The actress has been living in London with husband Anand Ahuja. Here's a glimpse of her life there:

The actress has shared pictures of her life in the UK, with friends and family.

"A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else."

You can even check out her photos from the trip to Glasgow.

The daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, Sonam had begun her career as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s drama, Black. In 2007, Sonam had made her acting debut with Saawariya.