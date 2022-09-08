BCM Resources Corp announces Phase 3 Exploration Plans, TK Cu-Au Porphyry project, Utah, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / BCM Resources Corp ("B" or the "Company") would like to inform shareholders on the details of its Phase 3 exploration drilling planned at its Thompson Knolls (TK) greenfield Cu-Au-Ag-Mo project in the southwestern Utah, USA. It is expected that Phase 3 drilling at TK will begin in October.

President Dr. Sergei Diakov stated, "We are looking forward to this newly permitted phase of drilling at the TK Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry system. Phase 3 drilling will help us with the search for the copper core of the porphyry system. Our focus will be directed both on the central and eastern part of the porphyry system."

The company has received permits from the BLM to drill additional 7 diamond drill holes for 24,200 feet (~7.4 km) with the proposed drill hole locations in Fig 1.

BCM Resources Corporation, Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture
BCM Resources Corporation, Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. TK project plan view with the location of drill holes completed by BCM (Phase 1 & 2 drill programs) in grey-blue and planned drill holes (Phase 3 drill program) in green.

TK Phase 3 Program Design

Phase 3 drilling program will be directed at vectoring in towards a potential Cu-rich core and testing several targets from the western to the eastern flank of the project as follows:

  • TK8 will be drilled to a depth of 4000 ft (~1220 m ) and is designed to reach the mineralized intrusion beneath the mineralized skarn previously intercepted in TK5. It will be an 800 ft (~245 m) step out to the west from TK3A.

  • TK7 will be directed at testing the most intensively magnetic part of the TK porphyry intrusion and will have a projected length of 3000 ft (~915 m). TK7 is a 1457 ft (~444 m) step-out south-southeast from TK3A.

  • Holes TK9, TK10 & TK11 are positioned along the northern edge of the porphyry intrusion to test the potential for intensely mineralized skarns along the northern contract of the intrusion with the host carbonate rocks. TK9 will be drilled to 4000 ft (~1220 m) whereas TK10 and TK11 will be drilled to 3600 ft (~1100 m).

  • TK12 and TK13 will test the eastern flank of the TK porphyry intrusion and each hole will be drilled down to 3000 ft (~915 m).

The greenfield TK Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry project is located approximately 210 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah. It is accessed by a highway and then by a network of gravel roads.

Qualified Person

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

