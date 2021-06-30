BCI Marine Becomes the Official Canadian Distributor of X Shore, an Exceptionally Eco-friendly and Electric Boat

BCI Marine has secured the first North American distribution deal with the Swedish company.

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadians can now book a test-drive and pre-order the all-electric and connected X Shore Eelex 8000. BCI Marine, a Canadian distributor with a passion for innovative boats will have a fleet of the Eelex 8000, a 100% electric boat powered by intelligent software,

X Shore Eelex 8000 (CNW Group/BCI Marine)

The first boat is expected to arrive in Canada in July and the remaining boats ordered will be delivered to their recipients in 2022.

Founded by Patrick Hardy, BCI Marine is a family-owned business with an objective to revolutionize the Canadian boating industry by focusing on unique, innovative products, like X Shore.

"In just one year's time, BCI Marine is getting one step closer to fulfilling its vision of introducing innovative new boats to Canada. We aim to enhance our industry's image and to revive the unbridled joy of pleasure-boating while remaining mindful of the environment. In this sense, it is a great honour for us to offer Canadians our premium X Shore boats that will allow them to cruise the many lakes of the Country onboard Eco-Friendly cruisers that are pollution free and noiseless," adds Patrick Hardy.

"Keeping our overall goal of helping the boating industry evolve and adapting to support a cleaner environment, we're excited to be working with BCI Marine as our first North American distribution agreement," added Jenny Keisu, CEO of X Shore. "Considering Canada accounts for 20% of our planet's natural water reservoirs, we see a huge opportunity for growth in the Canadian market, particularly as sustainability is a top priority for the country and its citizens."

FEATURES OF THE EELEX 8000

The Eelex 8000 has been updated and equipped with purposeful improvements to put any consumer at ease. The smart craft can be unlocked and turned on remotely through X Shore's proprietary smartwatch and mobile app, while remote diagnostics and smart overboard detection provides enhanced safety measures. X Shore owners will even have the ability to turn on the autopilot feature so they can enjoy the surrounding nature, further enhanced by the silent ride.

Story continues

The innovative Eelex 8000 is a 26-foot performance cruiser equipped with a 300 HP electric motor and a 120-kWh battery that can reach speed of up to 35 knots with a cruising speed of 25 knots.

In tandem with the current era, the Eelex 8000 is equipped with top-of-the-line controls and navigation systems, all of which are connected to make the best use of data and offer the best security, performance, and ease of use to pleasure boaters who seek to explore Canadian waters in a relaxing and safe manner.

Here are a few features found onboard the Eelex 8000:

Set Drive Mode options, with endurance mode for maximum range

Pre-installed high-quality maps

Plan and sync routes with Garmin ActiveCaptain navigation through tablet or phone

Audio, light, pump, and temperature control all from one touch panel next to your map

Hydraulic or electric steering with most-used controls on the steering wheel

Garmin Watch | Overboard detection: Eelex 8000 will stop within 10 seconds of a watch wearer being more than 10 metres away from the boat or underwater, and switch boat on or off via Bluetooth within a 10-metre range from the boat

Mobile App: Check status of charge, location and condition

Error and performance tracking

Alerts onboard and sent to mobile devices if serious errors occur

These systems were conceived with the latest technologies and made to be upgradable (over the air) for many years to come.

PRODUCT VIDEO: https://bit.ly/2PXbWX4

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

To learn more about the X Shore's Eelex 8000 and book a test-drive, contact: BCI MARINE

The Eelex 8000 is now available for pre-order at a starting price of $ 395,000.00. Eelex 8000 comes in three colour options: Moss, Sandy, and Coffee.

About Patrick Hardy

As a lifelong boating enthusiast, Patrick brings 20 years of sales and marketing experience from the telecommunications and technology sector to BCI Marine. Through his entrepreneurial spirit, Patrick founded his own marketing solutions business, which he decided to sell in order to acquire BCI Distribution. Patrick sees it as an opportunity to put his talent and knowledge to work for industry operators, to boost the industry, and provide a unique service. That is how BCI Marine was born.

About BCI Marine

BCI Marine offers watercraft dealers simplified turnkey solutions for the distribution and sale of the brands it represents. From adapting boats to North American standards, to transport and customs clearance logistics, to dealer inventory financing, BCI Marine takes charge of the entire chain, from manufacturer to retailer. BCI Marine also supports retailers in their marketing campaigns by deploying integrated solutions to stimulate consumer demand for the brands it distributes.

About X Shore:

X Shore is a Swedish technology company in the leisure boating industry founded in 2016 that is driving the future of electric boating with its 100 percent electric craft that embrace the long tradition of maritime craftsmanship, while discarding the dirty institution of fossil fuels. Righting the ship, X Shore has set a course for long-term sustainability that we can all be proud of through its new technology, innovative research, smart design, and sustainable materials that allow passengers to explore the world's oceans and lakes without the harmful noise and fumes a fossil-fuel engine emits.

BCI Marine Logo (CNW Group/BCI Marine)

SOURCE BCI Marine

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/30/c6280.html