BCGEU ending strike in 'good faith' after progress in contract negotiations

Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union picket outside a B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch facility in Delta, B.C., on Aug. 15. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A two-week strike by workers with the largest union in B.C. came to an end on Tuesday, as the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) announced its members who work in the public sector were making headway in negotiations with the provincial government.

A statement from the union said representatives were making "significant progress" at the bargaining table this week. The two sides will continue to meet in hopes of finalizing a tentative contract agreement, but in the meantime, the union's workers are going back on the job "as a sign of good faith," the BCGEU said.

"The union's overtime ban has ended — effective immediately — and preparations are underway to stand down picket lines at B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch locations," the statement said.

More to come.