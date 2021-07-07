BCCI Wish Devdutt Padikkal On His 21st Birthday, Share Montage Of Cricketer's Sensational Strokes (Watch Video)

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit two homer and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Álvarez, who was activated off the paternity list on Monday, hit a two-run homer to center in the first and had a three-run blast to left in the fifth, tying the game at 6-all and ending the night for Oakland starter Chris Bassitt. It was the second multi-homer game