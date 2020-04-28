BC Tech unveils finalists for 2020 Technology Impact Awards

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - With British Columbia's tech community uniting like never before amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the BC Tech Association (BC Tech) is especially proud to announce the finalists for the 2020 Technology Impact Awards (TIAs).

"Seeing the community come together to support one another during these challenging times has given new meaning to our annual celebration of the change makers, the up-and-comers, the innovators and the bold," said Jill Tipping, BC Tech President and CEO. "It is incredibly rewarding to see such grit, kindness and compassion as we work to make B.C. the best place to grow and scale a tech company and advance technology adoption in every industry."

This afternoon, Tipping joined Riaz Meghji, Founder of Every Conversation Counts, in announcing the finalists live via Zoom. A video recording and photos of the celebration are available here . "I'm proud to be involved in the TIAs again this year as a Co-Host, especially given the compelling theme," Meghji said. "The main purpose of technology is to solve problems, and there's never been a better time for that purpose than today."

This year, the theme of the province's largest and longest-running tech awards program is "Purpose," which is particularly fitting given the extensive work being done by the BC Tech Community to combat COVID-19. The new "Spirit of BC Tech — Purpose" award celebrates those companies who put purpose first, tackling important global problems with innovative solutions.

"The technology sector contributes to British Columbia's continued economic success, while producing innovative results that make a difference in people's lives," said Minister of Citizens' Services Anne Kang. "Our province's talented tech professionals work hard every day to turn big dreams into new realities for citizens, and the Technology Impact Awards are one way we can celebrate the best and brightest in B.C."

"B.C.'s tech sector is built on the strength, perseverance and passion of tech trailblazers," said Rick Glumac, Parliamentary Secretary for Technology. "I continue to be impressed by the caliber of people driving our tech sector forward and delivering solutions that help make lives better for people throughout British Columbia and around the world."

On the virtual announcement Tipping singled out the partners and sponsors that make the TIAs possible every year for a special thanks. "The TIAs is the biggest fundraising event of the year for BC Tech. The funds raised are essential to support the programs and activities we deliver to help tech companies grow, scale and export," said Tipping.

TIAs sponsors include Platinum Sponsors CIBC and Telus, and Gold Sponsors Finning Digital and KPMG, as well as award sponsors Accenture, BDC, Clio, EY, MDA, Microsoft, Osler, PwC, Safe Software, and SAP. The TIAs finalist announcement was sponsored by Harbour Air, which in December announced the successful flight of the world's first all-electric commercial aircraft.

Other partners that contribute to the success of the TIAs include Business in Vancouver, Digital Technology Supercluster, Gowling, Low Tide Properties, Lyft, MNP and Switchboard PR.

The 2020 Technology Impact Award Finalists are:

Company of the Year - Startup Success:





The 2020 Company of the Year - Startup Success award is presented in partnership with Microsoft.

Company of the Year - Growth Success:





The 2020 Company of the Year - Growth Success award is presented in partnership with Osler.

Excellence in Global Export:





Excellence in Technology Innovation:





The 2020 Excellence in Technology Innovation award is presented in partnership with MDA.

Excellence in Technology Adoption:





The 2020 Excellence in Technology Adoption award is presented in partnership with Accenture.

Company of the Year - Scale Success:





The 2020 Company of the Year - Scale Success award is presented in partnership with Clio.

Company of the Year - Anchor Success:





The 2020 Company of the Year - Anchor Success award is presented in partnership with EY.

Spirit of BC Tech - Purpose:





The 2020 Spirit of BC Tech - Purpose award is presented in partnership with Safe Software.

GameChanger - Diversity & Inclusion:





The 2020 GameChanger - Diversity & Inclusion award is presented in partnership with PWC.

Tech Culture of the Year:





The 2020 Tech Culture of the Year award is presented in partnership with SAP.

Person of the Year:

Catherine Dahl

Jack Newton

Josh Nilson

Ryan Peterson





The 2020 Person of the Year award is presented in partnership with BDC.

About the BC Tech Association

Making B.C. the best place to grow and scale a tech company has been the mission of the BC Tech Association since 1993. While our members focus on growing their businesses, BC Tech has been providing opportunities for our industry members to collaborate, learn, and grow together. We are dedicated to connecting companies, developing talent, and advocating so our industry and our province thrive. To learn more visit www.wearebctech.com .

