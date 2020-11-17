BC records nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Amid more record high daily case counts of COVID-19, BC health officials said they will provide an update on possible further restrictions this Thursday.

“On Thursday that will have been almost two weeks (since new restrictions were brought in Nov. 7) and you will hear more at that time about further steps or what might happen at that point,” said interim Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 1,959 new cases of the virus over the weekend: 654 from Friday to Saturday, a record 659 from Saturday to Sunday and a further 646 in the last 24 hours. Three of the weekend’s cases are epidemiologically linked, and BC’s cumulative total has now reached 22,944. Dix said there were about 32,600 tests performed over the weekend for a positivity rate of around six per cent.

The majority of cases continue to be disproportionately in the Fraser Health region, with 1,361 of the weekend’s cases recorded in that region. Vancouver Coastal Health (including Richmond) recorded 455 new cases. Cases continue to rise in the other health authorities as well, including 41 in Island Health, 87 in Interior Health and 14 in Northern Health. There was one new case in a person who normally resides outside Canada.

There are a record 6,279 active cases and nearly 11,000 people (10,928) are being monitored by public health after exposure to known cases. This number has decreased by about 1,000 after a month of consistent growth.

There are 181 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across BC, including 57 in critical care. Sadly, there were nine new deaths over the weekend, six in the Fraser Health region, two in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and one in the Northern Health region. Henry said most of these people were older adults living in longterm care or people with underlying illnesses in hospital.

Healthcare facilities continue to be hard-hit, with 11 new outbreaks reported over the weekend and four declared over (including at Pinegrove Place in Richmond). There are now 52 active outbreaks in the healthcare sector, 45 in longterm care or assisted living facilities and seven in acute care facilities.

There have also been a number of community exposure events, and two new community outbreaks were declared: a gym and an elementary school, both in Surrey.

“As the number of cases and outbreaks is showing, we are in the most challenging of times,” Henry said. “This virus is in our communities and can spread very easily. We need to say no to social gatherings right now.”

For a list of community exposure events, click here.

For the latest medical updates, including case counts, prevention, risks and testing, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/ or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter.

Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel