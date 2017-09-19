BC-HKN--Season Previews,ADVISORY

Editors:

PRESEASON

Again this season, AP will provide a roundup of all games across the league each night. An exception: AP will provide separate stories and photos from the two games in China between the LA Kings and Vancouver (Sept. 21 and Sept. 23).

TEAM/CONFERENCE PREVIEWS

Previews for U.S. teams, in a five things to know style, will be sent on Sept. 27 along with a capsule for each team. Canadian team previews will move by Oct. 2.

HKN--EAST PREVIEW

The two-time Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and Presidents' Trophy winning Washington Capitals are no sure bet to be the standard-bearers in the Eastern Conference after significant offseason losses. Just getting into the playoffs in a brutal Metropolitan Division with the improved New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes is a challenge, while the Tampa Bay Lightning look like Cup contenders in the Atlantic. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos on Sept. 25.

HKN--WEST PREVIEW

For the first time in franchise history, the Nashville Predators will find out how hard it is to defend a Western Conference championship as they begin a quest to earn another shot at hoisting the Stanley Cup. As usual, the West looks stacked, from Anaheim to Dallas to St. Louis to Chicago and Minnesota. By Hockey Writer Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos moving at 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 26.

ENTERPRISE

HKN--STOPPING THE PENGUINS

Each time Seth Jones felt like the Columbus Blue Jackets were dominating, the Penguins went down the ice and scored. The series was over fast and it wasn't long before Pittsburgh had another Stanley Cup championship. Opportunistic, well-coached and talented, Pittsburgh has won eight consecutive playoff series to become the NHL's only back-to-back champion of the salary-cap era and the first since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998. Now everyone's trying to figure out how to stop the march of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins as they go for the three-peat. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 800 words, photos on Sept. 17.

HKN--PROFESSIONAL TRYOUTS

With top players taking up a bigger chunk of salary-cap space and teams relying more on cheaper players on entry-level contracts, the squeeze is on for some established NHL players in their 20s. All it took was a rough season for players like Brandon Pirri, Jimmy Hayes and Alex Chiasson to go unsigned through the summer and need to attend training camp on a professional tryout. It's the new normal in the NHL where tryouts aren't just for unproven guys and those over the hill. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos on Sept. 21.

HKN--THE SLASH

There were nearly 800 slashing minors in the NHL last season with countless others not called. After Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau and Ottawa's Marc Methot suffered broken fingers on slashes, the league is putting an emphasis on slashing with on-ice officials and the department of player safety. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos on Sept. 24.

HKN--CROSBY VS MCDAVID

Coming off back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies as playoff MVP with the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby is widely considered by his peers as the best player in hockey. Crosby has just one true rival in that department: 20-year-old reigning MVP Connor McDavid, whose speed makes him a threat to be the NHL's best for the next decade or more. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos on Sept. 28.

HKN--MILLIONAIRE MILLENIALS

A stagnant NHL salary cap and an influx of youth-laden talent is shifting the league's salary structure with the millennials suddenly making the millions. Where once NHL teams spent big on free agency, GMs are now focusing on locking up their young stars, such as Edmonton's Connor McDavid, to lucrative, long-term contracts. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos on Sept. 29.

HKN--CANADIAN REVIVAL

Two years ago, no Canadian team made the NHL playoffs, and last spring there were five. This season could include an unprecedented six Canadian teams vying for the Stanley Cup as the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets are leading the country's new golden age. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos on Oct. 1

