BC.GAME Invests 700 ETH in NFTs for a Better Metaverse

External Contributor
·4 min read

The cost of 700 ETH is believed to help the crypto industry provide a better metaverse ecosystem for its users.

In the context of boosting the metaverse ecosystem, BC.GAME developed a new crypto iGaming platform that supports multiple chains and web3 ecosystems. And with this occasion, it will organize an NFT giveaway with significant prizes.

BC.GAME improvements

The Crypto Casino of the Year, BC.GAME, has decided to support the metaverse in providing a new and better user experience. This initiative is just one of the numerous actions taken by BC.GAME to ensure that all of its players enjoy the best service and features available in the crypto market.

BC.GAME invested in 5 BAYC, 3 Crypto Punks, 1 Clonex, 2 Azuki, and 3 latest Art Gobblers at a total cost of 700 ETH. Also, it bought a complex collection of NFTs that is currently available. The BC.GAME NFT collection is ready on Open Sea, the largest NFT marketplace, where users can buy and sell NFTs using smart contracts.

In addition to supporting the evolution of the metaverse concept, and the NFT investment, BC.GAME created a crypto iGaming platform that supports multiple chains and web3 ecosystems. The multiple chains offer efficiency for buying, operating, and researching and eliminate the middleman. Also, the web3 ecosystems have numerous advantages, like control over data ownership, interaction freedom, and better security.

BC.GAME NFT Giveaway

BC.GAME constantly provides improved features and organizes giveaways. Recently, it announced that it launched a new NFT giveaway.

The NFT giveaway rewards are the following:

  • Mystery Box(2.5 ETH worth NFT) for 1 winner(s)

  • Meka #3895 for 1 winner(s)

  • Meka #5369 for 1 winner(s)

More about BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a community-based cryptocurrency casino that revolutionizes the casino industry and the blockchain world by being one of the first casinos to support the Lightning Network. Since its launch in 2017, the platform has provided players with the best online casino experience.

BC.GAME is the Crypto Casino of the Year 2022, thanks to its numerous prestigious awards from the industry. The platform now accepts fiat payments in addition to many popular cryptocurrencies. Also, BC.GAME provides industry-leading igaming solutions within the web3 community, and supports NFTs as an asset for gambling, recharging, withdrawals, exchanging, and other services.

Since the recent incorporation of sports betting, users now have access to over 8,000 games, including sports, slots, live table games, and even the well-known Bitcoin (BTC) crash game.

In addition to the new features of the platform, those who are not yet familiar with the BC.GAME platform should know that it offers numerous benefits for new users. On BC.GAME platform, users can sign-up on the website and get up to 1 BTC. Also, they can instantly redeem a 300% deposit bonus after registering. These are just a few of the many benefits offered to players.

Contact

More information is available on the official BC.GAME website and their socials, Twitter and Telegram.

