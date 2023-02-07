BC.GAME Announces Winner of Brand-New Tesla in their Coco’s Mega Giveaway Event

BC.GAME

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC.GAME, the official recipient of the Crypto Casino of the Year award at the 2022 Sigma Awards, has officially announced the winner of a brand new Tesla in their recently held Coco’s Mega Giveaway Event. The lucky winner, who hails from Perth, Australia, was automatically drawn using a provably-fair algorithm on December 10, 2022.





The much-anticipated Tesla giveaway spanned from November 30, 2022, to December 10, 2022. Coco’s Mega Giveaway is just part of the major events held in the award-winning crypto casino’s Coco Carnival, one of BC.GAME’s biggest carnival events to date.

BC.GAME’s Successful Coco’s Carnival Event

BC.GAME’s Coco’s Carnival was hosted in line with the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The mega event consisted of various giveaways and wagering contests to add more hype to World Cup fans and bettors worldwide.

Besides the Coco’s Mega Giveaway event that gave away a new Tesla and other grand prizes, Coco’s Carnival also hosted a World Cup All-Winner Predictions event where players could submit their World Cup winner predictions and win up to $100,000.

A World Cup Wagering Contest was also hosted, where players were given a chance to earn World Cup Coins (CUP) for every wager made. The player with the most CUP coins earned throughout the event will bring home 15% of the event’s whopping $2.1M Prize Pool.

Coco’s Carnival lasted from November 21, 2022, to December 19, 2022, granting players plenty of time to participate in the crypto casino’s World Cup carnival events. More World Cup-related promotions and events were also posted on the official BC.GAME forum throughout the World Cup season, including a grand giveaway for a signed Messi jersey.

Lucky Tesla Winner Shares “Surreal Experience” of Winning Tesla Model 3

BC.GAME Built for Community Host Eco sat down with Andy, the lucky Tesla winner from Perth, Australia, for a video interview to share his surreal experience of winning a brand-new Tesla Model 3.

“It’s been fantastic! It’s been a dream. I couldn’t believe I won,” Andy said with all smiles. Andy revealed in the interview that he joined the contest after his host told him about the BC.GAME giveaway. However, he didn’t think the brand-new Tesla Model 3 would actually belong in his garage soon.

“It’s surreal. I couldn’t believe how fast it was when I took it for the first drive,” says the Australian-based BC.GAME player.

Andy also mentioned in the interview that he signed up for BC.GAME after hearing about the casino platform from a friend. And ever since signing up for a BC.GAME account, Andy said that he has never played on other casino platforms due to BC.GAME’s numerous advantages.

“BC.GAME—nothing but wins, quick deposits, and quick withdrawals. BC.GAME welcomes all, go hard or go home.”

You can watch Eco’s full interview with BC.GAME’s newest Tesla Model 3 winner here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7O96ha5PXJw



What Other Players Can Expect from BC.GAME

After BC.GAME’s successful Coco’s Carnival, players of the crypto casino can expect more events in the near future, especially as BC.GAME continues to find more ways to introduce exciting casino and sports betting opportunities to players worldwide. Just recently, BC.GAME has introduced sports betting into its portfolio, allowing its players to bet on prominent competitions in the sports and esports world.

In addition, BC.GAME will continue to collaborate with more organizations in the future as part of its plans to engage with more premier communities across the globe. In return, players can expect more BC.GAME exclusive content, events, and promotions from these future collaborations.







