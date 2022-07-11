BC Ferries cancels some sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay

Lack of BC Ferries crew members has the transport company scrambling Friday (July 8) morning, forcing at least two cancellations with two more sailings in doubt.

The 7:40 a.m. ferry from Departure Bay in Nanaimo had to be cancelled, along with the 10 a.m. from Horseshoe Bay, due to crew availability.

The ferry service said that if crew members are unable to be found, the 12:25 p.m. departing Departure Bay and 2:45 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay will also be cancelled.

In a statement released Friday morning, the company said it requires a specific number of crew members for safety reasons and to comply with Transport Canada regulations.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew. That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we would notify customers immediately,” BC Ferries wrote.

“Our Customer Service Centre will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings to let them know if we have space available to fit them on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled. In the case of a cancellation, we will refund fees and/or fares.”

For the most up to date information on sailings and departures, please head to BC Ferries current conditions webpage.

Charlie Carey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News