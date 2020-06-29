BC Ferries adds 79 round trip sailings to busiest routes starting July 2

BC Ferries is adding 79 sailings on its four busiest routes serving Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Starting July 2, the Tsawwassen-Swatrz Bay route will see an additional 33 round trips per week, while the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route will add 30 round trips.

Eight additional round trips are being added to both the Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay-Langdale routes.

BC Ferries' president and CEO Mark Collins said the changes will keep ferry capacity ahead of demand.

"Ferry traffic has returned to an average of about 30 per cent lower than this time last year. We are forecasting that it will be two to three years before traffic returns to pre-COVID levels," he said.

Other changes include reopening the foot passenger overhead walkway at Horseshoe Bay with appropriate physical distancing measures in place and giving Langdale sailings priority at Horseshoe Bay.