BC-FBC--College Football Preview Package,ADVISORY

Editors:

To help you with your planning ahead of the college football season, we will have the following stories, photos and more ahead of the season. This digest is subject to change and will be updated throughout the month of August. For questions, please call 212-621-1630 or email Dave Zelio (dzelio(at)ap.org). All times Eastern.

TOP 25 POLL

The 2017 preseason AP Top 25 was released on Monday, Aug. 21. The weekly poll will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will then be sent every Sunday at 2 p.m. through the regular season. The final poll will be sent roughly an hour after the national championship game of Monday, Jan. 8. This is the 82nd year of the Top 25 poll.

FBC--T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason Top 25, the first program in 12 years to take the top spot two years in a row. The Crimson Tide will start the season ranked in the top five of The Associated Press preseason media poll for the ninth consecutive time. Ohio State, Florida State, Southern Cal and Clemson round out the top five. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 800 words, photos, agate lists on Aug. 21.

FBC--T25-TOP 25-HEAT CHECK

The AP preseason Top 25 is out and for all those fans feeling good about their ranked team to start the season, here is some information to spoil the fun. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 2000 words, photos Aug. 22.

PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA

FBC--T25-AP PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley highlight the first preseason All-America team in the history of The Associated Press. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 795 words, photos Aug. 22. With agate list.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

All Power Five team previews, written in a things-to-know style, were sent on Thursday, Aug. 10.

CONFERENCE PREVIEWS:

Aug. 7: SEC, Pac 12

Aug. 8: Big Ten, Atlantic Coast

Aug. 9: Big 12, Mountain West

Aug. 12: American Athletic, Sun Belt, Conference USA, SWAC

Aug. 13: Mid-American

TOP ENTERPRISE:

FBC--NO TWO-A-DAYS

The two-a-day football practices that coaches once used to toughen up their teams and cram for the start of the season are going the way of tear-away jerseys and the wishbone formation. As part of its efforts to increase safety, the NCAA approved a plan this year that prevents teams from holding multiple practices with contact in a single day. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 900 words, photos on July 26.

FBC--SHORTENING LONG GAMES

Give us action, and make it fast. The lords of sports know how Americans like their games. To keep fans engaged - in the stands or on TV or mobile devices - the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball have taken steps to shorten games. Now it's college football's turn. By Eric Olson. SENT: 840 words, photos on July 31.

FBC--USING ANALYTICS

Football has been slower to become immersed in the type of statistical analysis and data-based decision-making that has revolutionized sports such as baseball and basketball. But it's happening: An increasing number of college football programs are using analytics to decide everything from when to go on fourth down to what prospect to offer a scholarship. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1000 words, photos on Aug. 5.

FBC--CASE FOR TARGETING

College football's most hated rule turns five years old in 2017. Targeting, which penalizes players for hits to the head with ejections, drives coaches, players and especially fans crazy. But an attempt to dial back the harshness of the penalty was shot down this offseason. Targeting is here to stay and its supporters are adamant that it is a necessary part of the evolution of college football. SENT: 850 words, photos Aug. 12.

FBC--HOW TO GAME PLAN

Touting the strength of a schedule has become all the rage in the College Football Playoff era. Schools and conferences want to schedule to impress the selection committee, but the driving factor in most scheduling decisions is the bottom line. And those considerations change drastically from school to school and conference to conference. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 800 words, photos on Aug. 17.

FBC--PICKING CAPTAINS

Teams all over the country are choosing captains as the college football season approaches. They're looking for those hard-working, high-character players who set an example for teammates to follow through both actions and words. At least that's what coaches are hoping will happen. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1000 words, photos Aug. 19.

