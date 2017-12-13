BC downs Columbia 81-66 behind Robinson's 21 points

BOSTON (AP) -- Boston College certainly had a reason to have an off-night after a signature victory over then-No. 1 Duke three days ago.

Jerome Robinson didn't let it happen.

Robinson scored 21 points to lead BC to an 81-66 victory over Columbia on Tuesday in the Eagles' first game since knocking off the previously-unbeaten Blue Devils.

''I think Jerome set a great tone for us today,'' BC coach Jim Christian said. ''To me, I'm always judging the process of how we try to get better. Today - in a good way - our guys were calling each other out.

''The guys that didn't look mentally into the game, they were able to get on them and get them going. I think that helps and how teams grow.''

Ky Bowman had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (8-3) after earning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the week honors with his 30-point, 10-rebound and nine-assist performance Saturday against Duke.

The Eagles outrebounded Columbia 45-28 and went 11-for-25 on 3-point attempts after hitting a season-high 15 against Duke.

''I just put it in my mind to go to the basket a lot today because we shot so well against Duke,'' Robinson said.

Jordan Chatman had 20 points and Nik Popovic 13 for BC, which won its third consecutive game.

Mike Smith paced the Lions (1-10) with 25 points. It was Columbia's ninth straight loss.

BC didn't let the Lions think about an upset for very long.

''I can certainly understand what Jimmy (Christian) was going through,'' Lions coach Jim Engles said. ''He's playing against a team that's 1-9 and I don't think we're a 1-9 team. I know his guys are looking at the record and just had a huge win - a program win - I'm sure it was something they were very aware of.''

The Eagles led 43-35 at halftime and used an early 11-2 run to push their advantage to 57-43 on Bowman's 3-pointer from the right wing with 15:47 to play.