BC-Daily Register

%F
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25%%3.25%%3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%%0.75%%0.75%%0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25%%0.00-0.25%%0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.04%%0.04%%0.06%
%L005%%3-month Disc% %0.04%%0.05%%0.07%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.04%%0.05%%0.07%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.06%%0.05%%0.08%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.06%%0.05%%0.08%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.10%%0.10%%0.10%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.06%%0.06%%0.08%
%L012% %2-year% %0.11%%0.09%%0.11%
%L055% %3-year% %0.19%%0.19%%0.18%
%L013% %5-year% %0.48%%0.47%%0.45%
%L014% %10-year% %1.15%%1.17%%1.09%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.95%%1.97%%1.88%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %0.22%%0.22%%0.22%
%L019% %6-month% %0.23%%0.23%%0.24%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Feb. 2% %0.46%%0.46%%0.47%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.14%%2.14%%2.14%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.01%%0.01%%0.01%
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1846.55%%$1811.65%%$1847.10%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1839.60%%$1835.25%%$1833.10%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1837.00%%$1831.50%%$1838.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1839.60%%$1835.25%%$1833.10%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$2041.96%%$2037.13%%$2034.74%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1833.00%%$1803.00%%$1864.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1981.23%%$1970.48%%$1972.63%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1835.30%%$1831.90%%$1830.50%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$27.330%%$27.555%%$26.750%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$34.163%%$34.444%%$33.438%
%L067% %London AM% %$27.635%%$27.180%%$27.325%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$27.500%%$26.650%%$27.450%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$33.120%%$33.000%%$33.438%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$27.396%%$27.570%%$26.384%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$3.7335%%$3.6790%%$3.5390%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.9187%%$0.9106%%$0.9006%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$1184.00%%$1161.00%%$1102.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$1194.40%%$1175.20%%$1096.00%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2319.30%%$2335.40%%$2226.40%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%%$2052.50%%$2030.50%%$2024.50%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$1.1977%%$1.1959%%$1.1559%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1700.82%%$1696.80%%1711.00%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1700.82%%$1696.80%%1711.00%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1868.38%%$1863.96%%1879.55%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.07%%0.07%%0.07%
%L054% %180 days% %0.10%%0.10%%0.10%
