BC-Daily Register
Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.04% %0.02% %0.01%
%L005%%3-month Disc% %0.04% %0.03% %0.03%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.04% %0.03% %0.03%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.06% %0.08% %0.04%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.06% %0.08% %0.04%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.05% %0.05% %0.04%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.08% %0.08% %0.05%
%L012% %2-year% %0.21% %0.16% %0.16%
%L055% %3-year% %0.41% %0.34% %0.31%
%L013% %5-year% %0.89% %0.79% %0.75%
%L014% %10-year% %1.57% %1.50% %1.49%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %2.21% %2.20% %2.17%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %0.13% %0.13% %0.13%
%L019% %6-month% %0.17% %0.17% %0.17%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Jun. 1% %0.38% %0.38% %0.38%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.42% %2.42% %2.42%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.01% %0.01% %0.01%
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1863.85% %$1891.95% %$1892.05%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1865.10% %$1865.60% %$1893.15%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1842.00% %$1856.00% %$1892.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1860.75% %$1865.10% %$1894.60%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$2065.43% %$2070.26% %$2103.01%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1866.00% %$1851.00% %$1895.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1997.35% %$2005.95% %$2037.28%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1859.50% %$1854.50% %$1893.20%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$27.785% %$27.455% %$27.875%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$34.731% %$34.319% %$34.844%
%L067% %London AM% %$27.625% %$27.730% %$27.715%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$27.700% %$27.600% %$277000%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$33.348% %$33.240% %$33.540%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$27.800% %$27.679% %$27.985%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$4.3925% %$4.3400% %$4.5365%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$1.1151% %$1.1358% %$1.0963%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$1148.00% %$1155.00% %$1159.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$1141.90% %$1148.60% %$1151.80%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2834.00% %$2761.80% %$2770.00%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%%$2167.50% %$2186.00% %$2146.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$1.3560% %$1.3802% %$1.3603
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$2143.37% %$2148.38% %2182.38%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$2143.37% %$2148.38% %2182.38%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1893.64% %$1898.07% %1928.10%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.06% %0.06% %0.06%
%L054% %180 days% %0.09% %0.09% %0.09%
The Associated Press