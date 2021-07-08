BC-Daily Register
Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.06% %0.05% %0.05%
%L005%%3-month Disc% %0.06% %0.05% %0.05%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.06% %0.05% %0.05%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.06% %0.05% %0.05%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.06% %0.05% %0.05%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.09% %0.09% %0.05%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.07% %0.08% %0.09%
%L012% %2-year% %0.19% %0.22% %0.25%
%L055% %3-year% %0.37% %0.41% %0.47%
%L013% %5-year% %0.74% %0.79% %0.89%
%L014% %10-year% %1.28% %1.32% %1.48%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.91% %1.94% %2.08%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %0.13% %0.13% %0.13%
%L019% %6-month% %0.16% %0.16% %0.16%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Jul. 1% %0.38% %0.38% %0.38%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.42% %2.42% %2.42%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.01% %0.01% %0.01%
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1804.25% %$1807.80% %$1757.80%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1804.65% %$1809.85% %$1763.15%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1799.25% %$1807.00% %$1773.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1807.70% %$1804.65% %$1781.50%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$2006.55% %$2003.16% %$1977.47%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1804.00% %$1809.00% %$1759.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1945.75% %$1939.30% %$1913.50%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1799.60% %$1801.50% %$1775.90%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$25.935% %$26.095% %$26.035%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$32.419% %$32.619% %$32.544%
%L067% %London AM% %$26.385% %$26.610% %$25.765%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$26.350% %$26.600% %$25.950%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$31.320% %$31.620% %$31.560%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$25.935% %$26.110% %$26.075%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$4.2715% %$4.3290% %$4.2420%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$1.1378% %$1.1473% %$1.1444%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$1072.00% %$1094.00% %$1086.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$1073.20% %$1088.20% %$1078.40%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2808.40% %$2846.50% %$2767.10%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%%$2306.50% %$2320.50% %$2319.50%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$1.3353% %$1.3378% %$1.3360
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$2050.75% %$2052.62% %2028.17%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$2050.75% %$2052.62% %2028.17%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1801.37% %$1803.23% %1786.29%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.07% %0.07% %0.07%
%L054% %180 days% %0.09% %0.09% %0.09%
The Associated Press