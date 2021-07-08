BC-Daily Register

Last Prev. Wk.Ago

%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%

%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%

%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%

%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%

%L056%%1-month yld% %0.06% %0.05% %0.05%

%L005%%3-month Disc% %0.06% %0.05% %0.05%

%L057%%3-month yld% %0.06% %0.05% %0.05%

%L006%%6-month disc% %0.06% %0.05% %0.05%

%L058%%6-month yld% %0.06% %0.05% %0.05%

%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%

%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%

%L009% %1-year% %0.09% %0.09% %0.05%

%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%

%L011% %1-year% %0.07% %0.08% %0.09%

%L012% %2-year% %0.19% %0.22% %0.25%

%L055% %3-year% %0.37% %0.41% %0.47%

%L013% %5-year% %0.74% %0.79% %0.89%

%L014% %10-year% %1.28% %1.32% %1.48%

%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%

%L016% %30-year% %1.91% %1.94% %2.08%

%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%

%L018% %3-month% %0.13% %0.13% %0.13%

%L019% %6-month% %0.16% %0.16% %0.16%

%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%

%L021% %Eff. Jul. 1% %0.38% %0.38% %0.38%

%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%

%L023% %60-days% %2.42% %2.42% %2.42%

%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%

%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%

%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.01% %0.01% %0.01%

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%

%L065% %London AM fix% %$1804.25% %$1807.80% %$1757.80%

%L028% %London PM fix% %$1804.65% %$1809.85% %$1763.15%

%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1799.25% %$1807.00% %$1773.00%

%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1807.70% %$1804.65% %$1781.50%

%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$2006.55% %$2003.16% %$1977.47%

%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1804.00% %$1809.00% %$1759.00%

%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1945.75% %$1939.30% %$1913.50%

%L030% %NY Merc% %$1799.60% %$1801.50% %$1775.90%

%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%

%L071% %Handy & Har% %$25.935% %$26.095% %$26.035%

%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$32.419% %$32.619% %$32.544%

%L067% %London AM% %$26.385% %$26.610% %$25.765%

%L069% %Engelhard% %$26.350% %$26.600% %$25.950%

%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$31.320% %$31.620% %$31.560%

%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$25.935% %$26.110% %$26.075%

%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%

%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$4.2715% %$4.3290% %$4.2420%

%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%

%L036% %LME% %$1.1378% %$1.1473% %$1.1444%

%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%

%L072% %Handy & Har% %$1072.00% %$1094.00% %$1086.00%

%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$1073.20% %$1088.20% %$1078.40%

%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%

%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2808.40% %$2846.50% %$2767.10%

%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%

%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%%$2306.50% %$2320.50% %$2319.50%

%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$1.3353% %$1.3378% %$1.3360

%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%

%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$2050.75% %$2052.62% %2028.17%

%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%

%L050% %% %$2050.75% %$2052.62% %2028.17%

%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1801.37% %$1803.23% %1786.29%

%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%

%L053% %90 days% %0.07% %0.07% %0.07%

%L054% %180 days% %0.09% %0.09% %0.09%

