BC-Daily Register

The Canadian Press

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 15-1 on Thursday. Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered, starting Boston's five-run fourth with his 17th of the season. Santana connected for a three-run shot later in the inning. Devers hit his 20th of the year, a three-run blast in the sixth. The