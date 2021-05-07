BC-Daily Register
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25%%3.25%%3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%%0.75%%0.75%%0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25%%0.00-0.25%%0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.01%%0.01%%0.01%
%L005%%3-month Disc% %0.02%%0.02%%0.02%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.02%%0.02%%0.02%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.04%%0.04%%0.04%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.04%%0.04%%0.04%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.05%%0.05%%0.05%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.05%%0.05%%0.05%
%L012% %2-year% %0.14%%0.16%%0.16%
%L055% %3-year% %0.29%%0.32%%0.32%
%L013% %5-year% %0.77%%0.81%%0.81%
%L014% %10-year% %1.57%%1.56%%1.56%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %2.27%%2.23%%2.23%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %0.18%%0.18%%0.18%
%L019% %6-month% %0.21%%0.21%%0.21%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Apr. 1% %0.46%%0.46%%0.46%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.65%%2.65%%2.65%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.01%%0.01%%0.01%
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1793.15%%$1778.05%%$1778.05%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1813.15%%$1782.25%%$1782.25%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1831.50%%$1813.75%%$1813.75%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1836.55%%$1813.15%%$1813.15%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$2038.57%%$2012.60%%$2012.60%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1794.00%%$1784.00%%$1784.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1967.25%%$1917.80%%$1917.80%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1831.10%%$1815.50%%$1815.15%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$27.435%%$26.405%%$27.405%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$34.294%%$34.256%%$34.256%
%L067% %London AM% %$26.725%%$26.295%%$26.295%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$26.850%%$26.600%%$26.600%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$32.760%%$31.920%%$31.920%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$27.462%%$27.462%%$27.462%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$4.7660%%$4.6190%%$4.6190%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$1.1233%%$0.9915%%$0.9915%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$1244.00%%$1232.00%%$1232.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$1254.50%%$1257.60%%$1257.60%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2929.10%%$2951.40%%$2951.40%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%%$2177.00%%$2186.00%%$2186.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$1.3244%%$1.3396%%$1.3396
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1681.97%%$1660.54%%1660.54%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1681.97%%$1660.54%%1660.54%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1861.26%%$1837.55%%1837.55%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.05%%0.05%%0.05%
%L054% %180 days% %0.09%%0.09%%0.09%
The Associated Press