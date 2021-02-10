BC Craft Supply Co. Secures 24kg of Screwhead From Popular BC Micro Cultivator Dunn Cannabis Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the “Company” or “BC Craft”) (CSE:CRFT) (FSE:ZZD1) is pleased to announce a new product into its supply chain from renowned BC micro cultivator, Dunn Cannabis Inc. (“Dunn Cannabis”). 24kg of Screwhead has been purchased by BC Craft and shipped to Indiva Limited (“Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) for processing into Indiva’s new premium brand, Artisan Batch. The crystal covered buds are processed into sleek 3.5 gram jars which are now available in BC through private and provincial retailers. Artisan Batch features strains from BC Craft’s small scale and micro cultivators across Canada and is quickly becoming a top craft brand in today’s recreational market.



Dunn Cannabis is based out of Abbotsford, British Columbia and is run by a legacy production team of 3 with over 42 years of cannabis experience. “We’re one of the first micros in BC and we’re fresh out of the gate with a new business that is very unique within the existing market,” says Robert Logan Dunn, owner of Dunn Cannabis. “We’re unique in that we’re production-attentive, focussed on what experienced consumers expect and provide new consumers a product they will feel confident in. Bringing this clarity as a legacy producer is a great opportunity to show how this can work. Dunn Cannabis is different, we sacrifice larger yielding cultivars with genetics that we know are going to dazzle the consumer.” Dunn and his team have refined their cultivation methods for decades to create high-grade, small-batch cannabis that the recreational market has been urning for.

Artisan Batch products have had tremendous success with many provincial distributors selling out within 24 hours, supply has been difficult to keep on the shelf. It is hard to miss the high praise and accolades from cannabis reviewers and cannabis consumers on social media platforms. This feedback solidifies the BC Craft business model of bringing legacy small-scale cultivators to thrive in today’s regulated market.

Matthew Watters, CEO of BC Craft further stated, “Dunn Cannabis continues to delight consumers in the recreational market with their high quality, artisanal flower. We are excited to bring another new cultivar to market, and thus far the consumer feedback has been extremely positive.”

The Company also announces that it has issued 72,000 incentive stock options to an officer of the Company at a price of $0.135 per common share for a period of five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

ABOUT BC CRAFT SUPPLY CO.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Craft Supply Co. has aggregated the best legacy-era talent from Canada's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. The team at BC Craft supports the most talented cannabis cultivators in Canada to transition into their supply chain, bringing with them their unique cultivars and years of experience with the plant. In exchange for support with licensing, compliance and distribution, cultivators will sign on as a BC Craft supplier. This makes BC Craft uniquely positioned to be the premium cannabis brand in Canada.

BC Craft’s subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

