'We need to put the breaks on COVID-19 transmission': B.C. releases 'concerning' modelling data after 'takeoff' of COVID-19 cases

Officials in British Columbia presented some “concerning” new modelling data after a “takeoff” of COVID-19 cases, with concerns that the province could see more than 1,000 cases per day by the end of November.

“We are not trying to get this virus down to zero,” Dr. Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said. “We’ve come to understand that this is a virus that transmits in our community and it’s going to be with us for some time, it’s going to be with us through this winter, and we need to find ways to live with it without putting people at risk, particularly our seniors and our elders.”

“We need to put the breaks on COVID-19 transmission, we need to come back to making our wall strong so we can manage and control the spread instead of it controlling us. We are in a challenging time, perhaps the most challenging time of this pandemic,...but it will end, we do have hope, this is not forever.

B.C.’s reproductive value, the number of people each case transmits the virus to, is above one, which could lead to more “rapid” spread.

“The bottom line is, that we are above one, which means that on average people are spreading to more than one other person,” Dr. Henry said. “When you’re above one, that gives the potential for it to spread quite rapidly.”

The most significantly impacted areas of the province remain the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser regions, but there have also been clusters of transmission linked to people travelling within the province, or in and out of other provinces.

“We are not out of the woods in the rest of the province,” Dr. Henry stressed. “We need to start paying attention again to [take] those measures that reduce the probability that we’re going to spread this virus.”

B.C.’s provincial health officer said the primary type of exposure setting has been households or through community interactions, the social interactions people have.

She added that there have also been issues around people gathering before or after organized sports leagues and gym/fitnesses classes.

“A lot of the focus of transmission in our communities, particularly in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Costal regions, is because of our social interactions, where it’s in the community or in our home,” Dr. Henry said.

She added that there have been very few transmission events in schools and daycares.

