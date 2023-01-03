BC Assessment - Vancouver Island 2023 Property Assessments in the Mail

BC Assessment
·8 min read
BC Assessment
BC Assessment

Property Assessments vs. Property Taxes

Understanding the relationship between Property Assessments and Property Taxes
Understanding the relationship between Property Assessments and Property Taxes

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the next few days, owners of over 384,000 properties throughout Vancouver Island can expect to receive their 2023 assessment notices, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2022.

“Homeowners across Vancouver Island can generally expect about 10% to 20% rise in assessment values with a few exceptions in the Central and North Island areas,” says Vancouver Island Deputy Assessor Jodie MacLennan. “While the current real estate market has been trending downwards, it is important to consider that 2023 assessments are based on what your home could have sold for as of July 1, 2022, when the market was performing higher.”

As B.C.'s trusted provider of property assessment information, BC Assessment collects, monitors and analyzes property data throughout the year.

Overall, Vancouver Island’s total assessments increased from about $342 billion in 2022 to almost $386 billion this year. About $4.78 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.

BC Assessment’s Vancouver Island region includes all communities located within Greater Victoria, South Island, Central Island, North Island, the West Coast, Northern and Southern Gulf Islands and Powell River.

The summaries below provide estimates of typical 2022 versus 2023 assessed values of properties throughout the region.

These examples demonstrate market trends for single-family residential properties by geographic area:*

Single Family Homes by Community

2022 Typical Assessed Value as of July 1, 2021

2023 Typical Assessed Value as of July 1, 2022

% Change

Greater Victoria

City of Colwood

$881,000

$1,020,000

+16%

City of Victoria

$1,072,000

$1,157,000

+8%

District of Central Saanich

$989,000

$1,124,000

+14%

Township of Esquimalt

$927,000

$1,039,000

+12%

District of Saanich

$1,063,000

$1,187,000

+12%

District of Oak Bay

$1,527,000

$1,658,000

+9%

City of Langford

$859,000

$992,000

+15%

District of North Saanich

$1,312,000

$1,439,000

+10%

District of Metchosin

$1,149,000

$1,278,000

+11%

District of Sooke

$748,000

$831,000

+11%

District of Highlands

$1,146,000

$1,326,000

+16%

Town of View Royal

$997,000

$1,132,000

+14%

Town of Sidney

$896,000

$976,000

+9%

Gulf Islands

$789,000

$876,000

+11%

Central Island

Town of Ladysmith

$643,000

$737,000

+15%

Town of Lake Cowichan

$521,000

$642,000

+23%

City of Duncan

$522,000

$591,000

+13%

District of North Cowichan

$667,000

$758,000

+14%

District of Lantzville

$878,000

$998,000

+14%

City of Nanaimo

$704,000

$786,000

+12%

Town of Qualicum Beach

$853,000

$927,000

+9%

City of Parksville

$677,000

$750,000

+11%

District of Tofino

$1,347,000

$1,616,000

+20%

District of Ucluelet

$704,000

$850,000

+21%

City of Port Alberni

$469,000

$506,000

+8%

North Island

City of Courtenay

$660,000

$747,000

+13%

Town of Comox

$748,000

$822,000

+10%

Village of Cumberland

$727,000

$849,000

+17%

City of Campbell River

$620,000

$680,000

+10%

District of Port Hardy

$296,000

$353,000

+19%

Village of Port Alice

$264,000

$261,000

-1%

Town of Port McNeil

$329,000

$415,000

+26%

Village of Gold River

$282,000

$341,000

+21%

Village of Tahsis

$159,000

$148,000

-7%

Village of Alert Bay

$222,000

$226,000

+2%

Village of Sayward

$308,000

$393,000

+28%

Village of Zeballos

$123,000

$108,000

-12%

Port Hardy

$296,000

$353,000

+19%

Powell River

Powell River Regional District – Rural Areas

$433,000

$501,000

+16%

City of Powell River

$524,000

$608,000

+16%

*All data calculated based on median values.

These examples demonstrate market trends for strata residential properties (e.g. condos/townhouses) by geographic urban area for select urban communities:*

Strata Homes (Condos/Townhouses) by Community

2022 Typical Assessed Value as of July 1, 2021

2023 Typical Assessed Value as of July 1, 2022

% Change

Various Urban Areas:

City of Victoria

$516,000

$582,000

+13%

City of Colwood

$529,000

$616,000

+16%

District of Central Saanich

$592,000

$661,000

+12%

Township of Esquimalt

$493,000

$560,000

+14%

District of Saanich

$518,000

$610,000

+18%

District of Oak Bay

$748,000

$834,000

+12%

City of Langford

$490,000

$572,000

+17%

Town of View Royal

$551,000

$663,000

+20%

Town of Sidney

$554,000

$633,000

+14%

City of Nanaimo

$400,000

$470,000

+18%

City of Courtenay

$404,000

$444,000

+10%

City of Campbell River

$350,000

$404,000

+15%

*All data calculated based on median values.

BC Assessment’s website at bcassessment.ca includes more details about 2023 assessments, property information and trends such as lists of 2023’s top valued residential properties across the province.

The website also provides self-service access to a free, online property assessment search service that allows anyone to search, check and compare 2023 property assessments for anywhere in the province. Property owners can unlock additional property search features by registering for a free BC Assessment custom account to check a property’s 10-year value history, store/access favourites, create comparisons, monitor neighbourhood sales, and use our interactive map.

“Property owners can find a lot of valuable information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions, but those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2022 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” says Deputy Assessor Jodie MacLennan.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (Appeal) by January 31st, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel,” adds MacLennan.

The Property Assessment Review Panels, independent of BC Assessment, are appointed annually by the provincial government, and typically meet between February 1 and March 15 to hear formal complaints.

"It is important to understand that changes in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding change in property taxes," explains MacLennan. "As indicated on your assessment notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes."

TBD
TBD


Have questions?

Property owners can contact BC Assessment toll-free at 1-866-valueBC (1-866-825- 8322) or online at bcassessment.ca. During the month of January, hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Follow BC Assessment on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media contacts:

Jodie MacLennan
Deputy Assessor, BC Assessment Vancouver Island Region
Tel. 1.866.825.8322 Ext. 00459 / Cell 778-899-7263
Email: jodie.maclennan@bcassessment.ca

Maurice Primeau
Deputy Assessor, BC Assessment
Vancouver Island Region (North and Central Island Areas) Tel. 1.866.825.8322 Ext. 04260 / Cell 250-713-3195
Email: Maurice.Primeau@bcassessment.ca


MEDIA BACKGROUNDER
January 3, 2023

Facts on B.C. Property Assessments and the 2023 Assessment Roll

  • Total number of properties on the 2023 Roll is 2,160,828, an almost one percent increase from 2022.

  • Total value of real estate on the 2023 Roll is over $2.72 trillion, an increase of nearly 12 percent from 2022.

  • Total amount of ‘non-market change’, including new construction, rezonings and subdivisions is approximately $33.52 billion, a decrease of almost one percent from the 2022 Roll of $33.85 billion.

  • In B.C., approximately 88 percent of all properties are classified with some residential (Class 1) component. This equates to $2,101,693,283,358 of the value on the total provincial roll.

  • Over 98% of property owners typically accept their property assessment without proceeding to a formal, independent review of their assessment. Assessments are the estimate of a property’s market value as of July 1, 2022 and physical condition as of October 31, 2022. This common valuation date ensures there is an equitable property assessment base for property taxation.

  • Changes in property assessments reflect movement in the local real estate market and can vary greatly from property to property. When estimating a property’s market value, BC Assessment’s professional appraisers analyze current sales in the area, as well as considering other characteristics such as size, age, quality, condition, view and location.

  • Real estate sales determine a property’s value which is reported annually by BC Assessment. Local governments and other taxing authorities are responsible for property taxation and, after determining their own budget needs this spring, will calculate property tax rates based on the assessment roll for their jurisdiction.

  • BC Assessment’s assessment roll provides the foundation for local and provincial taxing authorities to raise over $8 billion in property taxes each year. This revenue funds the many community services provided by local governments around the province as well as the K-12 education system.

  • BC Assessment’s website provides a listing of property assessments and sales to help property owners understand their property's market value and provide comparable sales information. Go to bcassessment.ca and use “Find your property assessment”. For more information on the 2023 Assessment Roll and regional and province-wide real estate market trends including lists of the province’s top valued residential properties, please visit www.bcassessment.ca and click on the “Property Information & Trends” link.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f97e493b-6296-45fc-95ea-38670827f086

PDFs accompanying this announcement are available at

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d4efb61-1e55-4f17-9657-43c12d18bf6d

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5629289a-43ef-40c1-8d96-14f7fd35e61a


Latest Stories

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

    ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average. The Hawks (17-19), who have l

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller downplays viral incident with Collin Delia: 'I don't care about this at all'

    J.T. Miller thinks the viral clip where he yelled at his own goaltender was blown out of proportion.

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t