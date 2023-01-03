BC Assessment - Northern BC 2023 Property Assessments in the Mail

BC Assessment
·7 min read
BC Assessment
BC Assessment

Property Assessments vs. Property Taxes

Understanding the relationship between Property Assessments and Property Taxes
Understanding the relationship between Property Assessments and Property Taxes

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the next few days, owners of almost 250,000 properties throughout Northern BC can expect to receive their 2023 assessment notices, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2022.

“Most northern home owners can generally expect to see a rise of about 5% to 20% in their assessments when they receive their notices in early January, but with some exceptions depending on the community,” says Northern BC Deputy Assessor Teria Penner. “I want to emphasize that assessments are based on July 1st, 2022. While the local real estate market has seen some shifts, it is important to compare your assessment with similar properties that sold around July 1st.”

As B.C.'s trusted provider of property assessment information, BC Assessment collects, monitors and analyzes property data throughout the year.

Overall, Northern BC’s total assessments increased from about $81.5 billion in 2022 to over $90.6 billion this year. A total of about $1.06 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.

The Northern BC region encompasses approximately 70 per cent of the province: stretching east to the Alberta border, north to the Yukon border, west to Bella Coola including Haida Gwaii and to the south, just north of Clinton.

The summaries below provide estimates of typical 2022 versus 2023 assessed values of properties throughout the region. These examples demonstrate market trends for single-family residential properties by geographic area:*


Single Family Homes by
Community


2022 Typical
Assessed Value
as of July 1, 2021


2023 Typical
Assessed Value
as of July 1, 2022


%
Change

100 Mile House

$321,000

$405,000

+26%

Burns Lake

$217,000

$235,000

+8%

Bella Coola

$190,000

$231,000

+21%

Chetwynd

$246,000

$267,000

+9%

Dawson Creek

$261,000

$280,000

+7%

Fort St James

$178,000

$199,000

+12%

Fort St John

$329,000

$343,000

+4%

Fraser Lake

$157,000

$204,000

+31%

Granisle

$73,000

$81,000

+11%

Hazelton

$203,000

$251,000

+24%

Houston

$226,000

$257,000

+14%

Hudson's Hope

$173,000

$188,000

+8%

Kitimat

$329,000

$345,000

+5%

Mackenzie

$157,000

$161,000

+3%

Masset

$163,000

$209,000

+28%

McBride

$157,000

$197,000

+26%

New Hazelton

$161,000

$192,000

+19%

Northern Rockies RM

$129,000

$141,000

+9%

Port Clements

$124,000

$171,000

+38%

Port Edward

$268,000

$297,000

+11%

Pouce Coupe

$204,000

$193,000

-5%

Prince George

$401,000

$450,000

+12%

Prince Rupert

$389,000

$443,000

+14%

Queen Charlotte (Haida Gwaii)

$208,000

$232,000

+11%

Quesnel

$294,000

$329,000

+12%

Smithers

$438,000

$498,000

+14%

Stewart

$122,000

$157,000

+28%

Taylor

$205,000

$226,000

+11%

Telkwa

$416,000

$445,000

+7%

Terrace

$439,000

$461,000

+5%

Tumbler Ridge

$145,000

$151,000

+4%

Valemount

$268,000

$345,000

+28%

Vanderhoof

$280,000

$325,000

+16%

Wells

$141,000

$151,000

+8%

Williams Lake

$342,000

$395,000

+16%

*All data calculated based on median values.

These examples demonstrate market trends for strata residential properties (e.g. condos/townhouses) by geographic area for select Northern BC urban centres:*


Strata Homes
(Condos/Townhouses) by
Community


2022
Typical Value as
of July 1, 2021


2023
Typical Value as
of July 1, 2022


%
Change

Prince George

$219,000

$248,000

+13%

Fort St John

$196,000

$201,000

+3%

Dawson Creek

$193,000

$214,000

+11%

Kitimat

$197,000

$231,000

+17%

Smithers

$336,000

$364,000

+8%

Terrace

$225,000

$225,000

0%

Williams Lake

$129,000

$166,000

+29%

*All data calculated based on median values.

BC Assessment’s website at bcassessment.ca includes more details about 2023 assessments, property information and trends such as lists of 2023’s top valued residential properties across the province.

The website also provides self-service access to a free, online property assessment search service that allows anyone to search, check and compare 2023 property assessments for anywhere in the province. Property owners can unlock additional property search features by registering for a free BC Assessment custom account to check a property’s 10-year value history, store/access favourites, create comparisons, monitor neighbourhood sales, and use our interactive map.

“Property owners can find a lot of valuable information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions, and those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2022 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” says Deputy Assessor Teria Penner.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (Appeal) by January 31st, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel,” adds Penner.

The Property Assessment Review Panels, independent of BC Assessment, are appointed annually by the provincial government, and typically meet between February 1 and March 15 to hear formal complaints.

"It is important to understand that changes in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding change in property taxes," explains Penner. "As noted on your assessment notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes."

TBC
TBC

Have questions?

Property owners can contact BC Assessment toll-free at 1-866-valueBC (1-866-8258322) or online at bcassessment.ca. During the month of January, hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Follow BC Assessment on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media contact:
Teria Penner
Northern BC Regional Deputy Assessor
BC Assessment
Tel. 1.866.825.8322 Ext. 26238/ Cell 250-301-0962
Email: Teria.Penner@bcassessment.ca


MEDIA BACKGROUNDER
January 3, 2023

Facts on B.C. Property Assessments and the 2023 Assessment Roll

  • Total number of properties on the 2023 Roll is 2,160,828, an almost one percent increase from 2022.

  • Total value of real estate on the 2023 Roll is over $2.72 trillion, an increase of nearly 12 percent from 2022.

  • Total amount of ‘non-market change’, including new construction, rezonings and subdivisions is approximately $33.52 billion, a decrease of almost one percent from the 2022 Roll of $33.85 billion.

  • In B.C., approximately 88 percent of all properties are classified with some residential (Class 1) component. This equates to $2,101,693,283,358 of the value on the total provincial roll.

  • Over 98% of property owners typically accept their property assessment without proceeding to a formal, independent review of their assessment. Assessments are the estimate of a property’s market value as of July 1, 2022 and physical condition as of October 31, 2022. This common valuation date ensures there is an equitable property assessment base for property taxation.

  • Changes in property assessments reflect movement in the local real estate market and can vary greatly from property to property. When estimating a property’s market value, BC Assessment’s professional appraisers analyze current sales in the area, as well as considering other characteristics such as size, age, quality, condition, view and location.

  • Real estate sales determine a property’s value which is reported annually by BC Assessment. Local governments and other taxing authorities are responsible for property taxation and, after determining their own budget needs this spring, will calculate property tax rates based on the assessment roll for their jurisdiction.

  • BC Assessment’s assessment roll provides the foundation for local and provincial taxing authorities to raise over $8 billion in property taxes each year. This revenue funds the many community services provided by local governments around the province as well as the K-12 education system.

  • BC Assessment’s website provides a listing of property assessments and sales to help property owners understand their property's market value and provide comparable sales information. Go to bcassessment.ca and use “Find your property assessment”. For more information on the 2023 Assessment Roll and regional and province-wide real estate market trends including lists of the province’s top valued residential properties, please visit www.bcassessment.ca and click on the “Property Information & Trends” link.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5b76a4f-fb04-4243-995e-c0e064d16e45

PDFs available:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f7c9dd3d-a001-4b73-84b1-033394ef464b

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a424ec2-dbec-4c77-927d-ca6c42414718


